Tuscaloosa, Alabama is not only home to champions but history makers as well. Stillman College recently made history on campus with one of its senior students. Thursday, October 21st, 2021 Stillman College officially crowned the new Miss Stillman College. "An Evening in Paris on the Boulevard," was the theme for the night but you couldn't help but feel the excitement in the room. This was the night that Stillman was to crown their first Mister Stillman College.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO