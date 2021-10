As the iconic third Saturday in October approaches, I want to take a moment to express my gratitude for the 78 seconds of cheerful optimism, after Tennessee seemed to have the rival advantage, winning the last three of four games prior. However, it not only captured my love, but also the love of a nation, all passionate about the same team. Hell, even Sandra Bullock wanted in on the fun.

