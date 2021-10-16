CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s attorney general says he won’t seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections,...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Rep. Harris, a Doctor, Prescribes Unapproved Drug to Treat COVID-19

SALISBURY, Md.- Eastern Shore Congressman Andy Harris has created a stir with a controversial COVID-19 prescription. Harris, who is an anesthesiologist, said on a radio show he has prescribed a drug called ivermectin to treat COVID-19, even though that drug has not been approved by the federal government. The admission...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland directs doctors, pharmacists to follow expanded rules for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Maryland health officials and pharmacies say they’re prepared to follow new federal approvals for coronavirus vaccines that will allow more people to get booster shots. Under the new approvals, anyone who received the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines can get a booster shot after six months if they are 65 or older or if they are 18 and older living in long-term care settings, ...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Omaha, NE
Health
Omaha, NE
Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
KSN News

Controversial drug ivermectin to be clinically tested in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As the controversy surrounding the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19 heats up across the nation, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso will be conducting a pair of clinical trials to test the efficacy of four different drugs, including ivermectin. TTUHSC has been awarded $1.7 million by […]
EL PASO, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Nebraska won't pursue docs over off-label drugs

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska’s attorney general said Friday that he won’t seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections as long as they get informed consent from patients and don’t engage in misconduct. The office of Attorney General Doug Peterson released a...
NEBRASKA STATE
Medscape News

Antibiotic Prescribing and Stewardship During COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented both challenges and opportunities. Antibiotic stewardship is a set of commitments and actions to optimize the treatment of infections, protect patients from harms caused by unnecessary antibiotic use, and combat antibiotic resistance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has published several studies characterizing antibiotic use during the COVID-19 pandemic in outpatient, nursing home, and hospital settings. Findings from these studies inform opportunities to improve antibiotic use and guide the development of resources to support healthcare professionals and health systems.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Peterson
Person
Donald Trump
KETV.com

Nebraska Lieutenant Governor diagnosed with COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Lt. Governor Mike Foley has mild symptoms from COVID-19 according to a spokesperson. Foley's office issued an updated schedule canceling all public events for the week, but offered no explanation initially. A spokesperson for the Lt. Governor says Foley is self-isolating. There was no information supplied...
NEBRASKA STATE
wnax.com

Nebraska Recovery from Covid-19 Pandemic Continues

The recovery from the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic in Nebraska is continuing as the rate of infection slows. The state Department of Health and Human Services reported just over fifty one hundred active infections, up about four hundred eighty from the week before. Governor Pete Ricketts says everyone has...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Covid#Malaria#Nebraska Ag#Ap
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Drug (Cocaine, Methamphetamine, or Nicotine) Withdrawal Morphs Brain Communication Networks in Mice

Withdrawal from three different drugs shuffles brain networks in similar fashion. Zeroing in on specific brain regions when studying drug and alcohol abuse simplifies research but may leave out important insights. In fact, the landscape of the entire brain reorganizes during withdrawal, potentially hindering communication between regions, according to new research in mice published in eNeuro.
SCIENCE
WTAJ

4,496 new COVID cases reported in PA, 71.1% of residents vaccinated Oct. 22

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 13.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 71.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 4,496 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Thursday, bringing state totals to 1,530,309 known cases since the start of the pandemic. 88 new deaths were identified […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Medical Association Urges State Board to Ban Anti-Vax Doc From Prescribing Ivermectin

The Idaho Medical Association has filed a complaint against Dr. Ryan Cole, asking the Central District Board of Health to investigate the controversial physician and stop him from prescribing ivermectin as a COVID treatment. “Dr. Cole has made numerous public statements in 2020 and 2021 concerning COVID-19 that are at significant odds with commonly understood medical treatment of COVID-19 and fail to meet the community standard of care,” the complaint states. “We believe many of those statements to be profoundly wrong, unsupported by medical research and collected knowledge, and dangerous if followed by patients or members of the public.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

Hayward closing as COVID cases rise in Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City School Superintendent Mark Fritch announced Monday a two-day closure of Hayward Elementary School due to illness and staffing concerns. A community announcement says the staffing concerns are related to teachers, paras and substitutes. An increase of illness is reported at the school. Hayward will be...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
83K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy