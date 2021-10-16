CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens Will Need to Start Fast to Keep Pace with Chargers

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 9 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have not scored a point in the first quarter in each of the past three games.

However, Baltimore finished strong and won each of those matchups.

The goal this week is to start fast against the Chargers and take control early.

"I think we definitely have to make adjustments as they go on," Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "We still want to start faster, and that’s something … It’s never a finished product, and there are certain things that we’re really working hard on [and] trying to improve."

  • In Week 3, the Ravens and Lions were tied 0-0 at the end of the first quarter. Detroit scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter before Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker converted an NFL record 66-yard field goal to win the game 19-17.
  • In Week 4, neither the Ravens nor the Broncos were able to score a point in the opening quarter. However, Baltimore scored 17 points before halftime and cruised to a 23-7 victory.
  • In Week 5, the Ravens trailed the Colts 7-0 in the first quarter. Baltimore went three-and-out on their first two possessions for the first time with Lamar Jackson as the starting quarterback. Baltimore was behind by 16 points in the fourth quarter before putting together a furious comeback in the 31-25 overtime victory.

The Chargers offense is better than the Lions, Broncos and Colts, so the Ravens don't want to fall behind early.

"Every game is different," Roman said. "Every game plays out differently, and that’s something that we really want to improve on. At the same time, it really matters how you play over the course of four quarters that determines the winner. But there are plenty of things that we need to work on, and I think everybody is aware of them. We’re really focused on it.”

Comments / 0

Related
baltimoreravens.com

What the Chargers Said After Ravens' Blowout

(on the game getting away from them) "We got off to a really slow start against that team. I felt like we hung tough in that first half. We kind of switched the momentum a little bit towards the end of the first half. We weren't able to be consistent enough in all three phases today. They were able to take momentum of the game and run with it. Defensively, [the Ravens] played outstanding. [Ravens defensive coordinator Don] 'Wink' [Martindale] had a really good gameplan, and you have to give credit to their coaches. It felt like in special teams, they won the field position battle. I felt on offense they did enough when they needed to. We just weren't able to get control of the game, and you've got to give credit to Baltimore, because they definitely earned the win."
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL
JetsCountry

NFL Insider Proposes Trade Deadline Deal Between Jets and Ravens

While safety Marcus Maye and wide receiver Jamison Crowder profile as candidates to be traded by the Jets prior to next month's trade deadline, one NFL insider predicts that New York will deal a different veteran. ESPN's Bill Barnwell published a story this week with 10 different realistic trade proposals...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Lions#Broncos
RavenCountry

Ravens Offense Evolving, Dominating Opponents

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens put up 406 yards and 23 points against a Broncos defense that was one of the stingiest in the NFL entering the game. Denver was determined to shut down the Ravens top-ranked running attack, so quarterback Lamar Jackson beat the Broncos over the top, throwing for 316 yards with a long touchdown to Marquise Brown.
NFL
RavenCountry

Former NFL Pro Bowler Shawne Merriman Picks Ravens Over Broncos

Former NFL Pro Bowl defensive end and Maryland alum Shawne Merriman expects the Ravens to edge the Broncos in their Week 4 matchup. “That’s a tough one. I’m taking the Ravens," said Merriman, who is Gambling.com NFL Ambassador. "I think the Broncos get their first loss this week. I know we talked about talent and who they played so far, but they haven’t seen anyone like the Ravens and the way they are able to attack. What the Ravens did against Kansas City, I didn’t believe they were capable of going point for point."
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens-Broncos: Matchups to Watch, Advantage, Prediction

The Ravens play at the Denver Broncos in Week 4 and both teams will be missing several key players. Here are the matchups to watch, along with who has the advantage and a prediction. Offense. Passing Offense: Quarterback Lamar Jackson has thrown for 761 yards with three touchdowns and three...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RavenCountry

Ravens-Broncos: What We Learned

The Ravens dominated the Broncos 23-7 in their Week 4 matchup and improved to 3-1 on the season. Lamar Jackson has put the team on his back over four games. However, he is taking too many hits trying to extend plays. Entering the game, Jackson had been hit 44 times, the most of any QB in the NFL. He took three sacks and was hit eight times by the Broncos. Jackson also appeared to have gotten hit at least late twice but he did not get a call. Jackson finished with 316 yards passing with a touchdown.
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Still Trying to Figure Out Their Cast of Running Backs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens made a surprise move when they decided to deactivate running back Ty'Son Williams against the Broncos. Williams leads the team with 6.1 yards per carry, but the Ravens decided to put Le'Veon Bell in the lineup. Coach John Harbaugh said the team is still...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Going With Black & Purple for MNF Matchup Against Colts

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are going with the black jerseys and purple pants for their Monday night matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. It's only the second time in their history they've gone with this combo. The Ravens also wore the black jersey and purple pants on Dec. 30,...
NFL
RavenCountry

Video: Broncos Not Happy About Ravens Running Ball on Last Play

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Video surfaced of the Broncos' sideline reaction to the Ravens running the ball on the last play of the game with a 23-7 lead. The Denver players assumed Baltimore was going to knee the ball. However, quarterback Lamar Jackson got Baltimore over the 100-yard rushing mark...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Tie 1970s Steelers for Rushing Record

Quarterback Lamar Jackson got Baltimore over the 100-yard rushing mark on the last play of the game in a 23-7 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 4. The Ravens now have run for 100 yards in 43 consecutive games, tying the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974 to 1977) for the longest streak in NFL history.
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens-Broncos: Pregame Notes, Ty'Son Williams Suprise Scratch

The Ravens and Broncos are dealing with several key injuries heading into their Week 4 matchup. In a surprise move, running back Ty'Son Williams was inactive for the Ravens. Williams had season lows in carries (five) and offensive snaps (29) last week against the Lions. Williams is second on the...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Report Card Vs. Broncos

The Ravens beat the Broncos 23-7 on the road in Week 4 matchup and improved to 3-1 on the season. Here's their Report Card. Quarterback — Lamar Jackson has put the team on his back over four games. However, he is taking too many hits trying to extend plays. Entering the game, Jackson had been hit 44 times, the most of any QB in the NFL. He took three sacks and was hit eight times by the Broncos. Jackson also appeared to have gotten hit at least late twice but he did not get a call. Jackson finished with 316 yards passing with a touchdown. It was the second 300+ yards passing game of his career. Grade: A.
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens WR James Proche Has Breakout Game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver James Proche has quietly worked hard in practice and bided his time until he got the opportunity to make plays in a game. The moment came in Week 4 in a 23-7 victory over the Denver Broncos. Proches was targeted six times and...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Concerned About Broncos, Not Altitude

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked whether the high altitude in Denver will make him run faster against the Broncos. “I hope so," Jackson replied. "I’ve never played in Denver. I’ve never been out there.”. The Ravens are going to need a big game from Jackson...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens-Colts Week 5 Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch

Ravens -7 (SI SportsBook). Television: ESPN / WMAR Ch. 2 (Baltimore) Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM) Though Baltimore has won four of the past five games against Indianapolis, the Colts lead the all-time regular-season series, 8-5. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is 3-3 against Indy in the regular season and 1-1 in playoff contests. Baltimore has won two straight vs. the Colts, including a 24-10 victory at Indy in 2020.
NFL
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
355
Followers
691
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy