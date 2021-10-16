Mikey Garcia vs Sandor Martin: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Gervonta Davis' next fight is officially set with the fast-rising star facing Rolando Romero on Dec. 5. The fight will take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles and will air on Showtime pay-per-view, the fighter announced on social media on Wednesday. Showtime has yet to confirm the bout. If it happens on Dec. 5, it will mark the third Showtime PPV to take place on a Sunday this calendar year.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 17 DAYS AGO