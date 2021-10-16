CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mikey Garcia vs Sandor Martin: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

By Scott Christ
Bad Left Hook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandor Martin MD-10 Mikey Garcia (95-95, 97-93, 97-93) [Highlights and Recap]. Marc Castro TKO-1 Angel Luna (2:41) [Highlights and Recap]. Jonathan Gonzalez SD-12 Elwin Soto (112-116, 116-112, 116-112) [Highlights and Recap]. Jesse Rodriguez TKO-4 Alejandro Burgos (1:23) [Highlights and Recap]. Brock Jarvis TKO-5 Alejandro Frias (2:04) [Highlights and Recap]....

www.badlefthook.com

USA Today

Photos: Mikey Garcia, Sandor Martin make weight for Saturday's fight

Mikey Garcia and Sandor Martin on Friday made weight for their welterweight bout Saturday in Fresno (DAZN). Garcia, a former four-division titleholder, weighed 143.6 pounds. That’s his lightest since moving up to welterweight, which has a limit of 147. Martin came in at 144. The fighters had agreed to a...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightsports.tv

Mikey Garcia Wants Title Shot After Sandor Martin

Mikey Garcia will make his way to the ring this Saturday against Sandor Martin after a 20-month layoff. Garcia is confident that he can pull off a win against Martin in a dominant fashion. He also expressed his desire to fight for a title after the Saturday encounter against Martin.
COMBAT SPORTS
3kingsboxing.com

UPSET ALERT: Sandor Martin Outboxes & Shocks Mikey Garcia

Mikey Garcia Drops a Shocking Upset Loss to Sandor Martin!. After twenty months removed from his last professional contest, welterweight boxer Mikey Garcia (40-2, 30 KO’s) made a crushing unsuccessful return to the ring. He pulled this off by having no answers or proper adjustments for the Spanish import Sandor “Arrasandor” Martin (39-2, 13 KO’s) who claimed an unexpected split decision win. The prizefight stood as Martin’s first dustup staged on American soil. In fact, all but three of his forty-one bouts were contested in his native Spain.
COMBAT SPORTS
State
California State
fightsports.tv

Sandor Martin Makes Name For Himself In Majority Decision Win Vs. Mikey Garcia

Despite some boxing critics calling Saturday’s Mikey Garcia versus Sandor Martin a lackluster fight, it meant everything and more for Martin. Martin (39-2, 13 KOs) pulled off a majority decision upset win over Garcia (40-2, 30 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight fight. Garcia was the favorite – and most recognizable name – in the matchup, many fans said they didn’t even know who Martin was.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Mikey Garcia returns to the ring against Sandor Martin

By Sean Jones: Mikey Garcia wants to take care of the upset-minded Spanish fighter Sandor Martin this Saturday night, October 16th, on DAZN from the Chukchansi Park in Fresno, CA. The fight will be at a 145-lb catchweight, which means Martin will need to come up in weight from 140...
FRESNO, CA
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn explains why Mikey Garcia is fighting Sandor Martin

By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn expects Sandor Martin (38-2, 13 KOs) to give former four-division world champion Mikey Garcia (40-1, 30 KOs) a tough 145-lb catchweight fight this Saturday night on October 16th at the Chukchansi Park, in Fresno, California. Mikey vs. Martin are headlining live on DAZN in a 10 round bout.
FRESNO, CA
Person
Elwin Soto
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Mikey Garcia
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather adamant Gervonta Davis prediction is now coming true

A few years ago, boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather told Gervonta Davis he’d follow in his footsteps. Mayweather now believes that prediction is coming true. Speaking at the official presser for a colossal Pay Per View featuring Davis and new Mayweather protege Rolando “Rolly” Romero, the former pound-for-pound king was adamant about the fight’s status in the sport.
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Sports

Boxing news, rumors: 'Tank' Davis to face Rolando Romero; Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos heads to Matchroom

Gervonta Davis' next fight is officially set with the fast-rising star facing Rolando Romero on Dec. 5. The fight will take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles and will air on Showtime pay-per-view, the fighter announced on social media on Wednesday. Showtime has yet to confirm the bout. If it happens on Dec. 5, it will mark the third Showtime PPV to take place on a Sunday this calendar year.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bad Left Hook

Rolando Romero predicts first round knockout of Gervonta Davis

There’s no question Rolando Romero has been talking a big game as he readies for his Showtime PPV bout with Gervonta Davis — so why stop now? TMZ Sports recently caught up with Romero where he said he expects to not only beat ‘Tank’, but make it a short night on top of that.
COMBAT SPORTS
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Bad Left Hook

Ryan Garcia says hand surgery was “massive success”

Ryan Garcia underwent surgery on his hand today, and called it a “massive success.”. The hand injury scrapped plans for the 23-year-old Garcia to face Joseph Diaz Jr on Nov. 27 on DAZN, a date the streaming service is now expected to fill with Matchroom’s Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr event.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bad Left Hook

Alen Babic will face Eric Molina on Whyte-Wallin undercard on Oct. 30

Alen Babic (8-0, 8 KO) will remain on the undercard of the heavyweight showdown between Dillian Whyte and Otto Wallin after his previously scheduled opponent, Lucas Browne, was forced to withdraw due to travel restrictions. He is now set to square off veteran Texan Eric Molina (28-7, 20 KO). Molina...
COMBAT SPORTS

