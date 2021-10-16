Mikey Garcia vs Sandor Martin: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info
Sandor Martin MD-10 Mikey Garcia (95-95, 97-93, 97-93) [Highlights and Recap]. Marc Castro TKO-1 Angel Luna (2:41) [Highlights and Recap]. Jonathan Gonzalez SD-12 Elwin Soto (112-116, 116-112, 116-112) [Highlights and Recap]. Jesse Rodriguez TKO-4 Alejandro Burgos (1:23) [Highlights and Recap]. Brock Jarvis TKO-5 Alejandro Frias (2:04) [Highlights and Recap]....www.badlefthook.com
Comments / 0