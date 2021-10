The New Hampshire State Police Department took to their socials on Friday to share some heavy news. Explosives Detection #K9 Marsh crossd the rainbow bridge on the due to medical complications. The Instagram post went on to say that Marsh entered on duty with State Police on December 21, 2012 after having served as an explosives detection canine with the United States Marine Corps. It went on to say that while serving with the Marines, Marsh had one combat deployment to Afghanistan. As the Marines were withdrawn from Afghanistan, some of their single purpose explosive detection canines were transferred to US law enforcement. That is when K9 Marsh was assigned to the New Hampshire State Police Bomb Squad.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO