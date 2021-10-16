CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randy Orton’s Post-Retirement Plans Revealed

ringsidenews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandy Orton is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world as he has competed inside the squared circle for almost two decades. He has earned the respect of fans and fellow WWE Superstars and is viewed as a proper locker room leader. His father also has an idea about Randy’s...

www.ringsidenews.com

Comments / 6

f4wonline.com

WWE Raw live results: Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

The Big Takeaway -- The main event title match between Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair went 22 minutes and ended in a DQ. Xavier Woods and Doudrop advanced to the finals in their respective tournaments. Show Recap -- Charlotte Flair entered. She wondered why there was no celebration for her...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Crown Jewel Results – Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns, Tournament Winners, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Crown Jewel Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. – The 2021 WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show opens up with a shot of fans entering the Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the Crown Jewel Kickoff. She is live from the WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT with Matt Camp and Peter Rosenberg. They announce that Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will now be a No DQ match, and the No Holds Barred match between Bobby Lashley and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will also be Falls Count Anywhere. The panel goes over the rest of the card and we get a preview and discussion for the WWE Title match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – Crown Jewel Go-Home Build, Charlotte Flair Defends, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA. – The WWE Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW opens up live on the USA Network with Jimmy Smith welcoming us to the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s show, the final before the WWE Draft changes officially go into effect this coming Friday.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Crown Jewel live results: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE returns to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday for Crown Jewel: the company's first event in the country since early 2020. Roman Reigns will defend the Universal title against Brock Lesnar. Their story revolves around the role of Paul Heyman. While Heyman insists that he no longer has ties to Lesnar, Lesnar’s own statements saying otherwise has Reigns questioning Heyman’s loyalty.
WWE
Person
Matt Riddle
Person
Bob Orton
Person
Randy Orton
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Crown Jewel: AJ Styles And Omos Vs. Randy Orton And Riddle (RAW Tag Team Titles)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle. We go back to the ring and out first are AJ Styles and Omos. Out next are RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton. Orton is out first but there’s no sign of his partner. Riddle finally comes out riding a camel, with a handler leading the way. They hit the ring and the pyro goes off.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former Wrestling Star Arrested Earlier This Week

It’s an unfortunate mistake. Wrestlers are a unique group of people as they are TV stars who are supposed to make you believe that they are larger than life characters who are being their real selves. That is one heck of a trick to pull off, but ultimately they are still people once the cameras stop rolling. That means they are going to make mistakes, which was the case with a former wrestling star.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Expresses Interest In Retirement Match

During a recent interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa (also recognized as Alundra Blayze) gave her opinion on the current state of women’s wrestling. Madusa believes that there is still plenty of room to evolve for women’s wrestling despite progress like two WrestleMania main events headlined by women.
WWE
CinemaBlend

WWE’s Paul Heyman Makes Big Announcement Ahead Of Roman Reigns And Brock Lesnar’s Match At Crown Jewel

One of the WWE’s biggest matches of the year is just around the turnbuckle, as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to go head-to-head for the Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. The match already had high stakes, but they just grew a bit bigger with an exciting announcement advocate Paul Heyman made just days before the match.
WWE
#Retirement Savings#Pro Wrestling#Combat#Post Retirement Plans
The Spun

Look: Ronda Rousey Announces Major Personal News

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey can officially add “mother” to her incredible résumé. On Monday night, she announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram. Rousey posted a picture of her daughter’s hand on her social media account. Her post also included her daughter’s name, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō. Travis Browne, Rousey’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

Controversial Star Reportedly Returning To Wrestling Later This Week

She’s not done yet. There are a lot of wrestlers around the world and in today’s environment, it is nearly impossible to not see everyone at some point. This can work in both good or bad ways, as fans can see and remember a lot of things that are said and done. Now a wrestler with some controversy in her past is getting another chance ni the business.
WWE
WWE

Carmella and Corey Graves announce engagement on social media

Birthdays don't get any better than the one The Most Beautiful Woman in WWE celebrated this weekend. On Carmella's birthday, the Superstar announced her engagement to Raw commentator Corey Graves on Instagram. Since the news, the congratulations and best wishes have rolled in for the happy couple. Cheers to Carmella...
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Loses Title Belt

They say that anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and you never know when a WWE title holder might lose their championship belt. One half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to announce that she lost her travel suitcase, which included her gear and her title belt, when she posted the following:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Undertaker On Possibly Coaching His Daughter To Become A WWE Superstar

WWE legend The Undertaker recently appeared on ET Online to discuss the new Netflix interactive film, Escape The Undertaker, which stars himself and WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day. When asked about his 9-year-old daughter Kaia possibly becoming a WWE Superstar in the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Teases Match Against WWE Hall Of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Lita (Amy Dumas) retweeted an article looking at five dream matches she could still have with current WWE Superstars. “Who is your pick?” Lita said to her followers. In the comments, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch had an idea, teasing a match. “I’ll send you...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Reacts To Edge Threatening To Confront Her At Seth Rollins’ Home

On this week’s Supersized SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Edge delivered his final words to Seth Rollins ahead of their Hell in a Cell match this Thursday at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view. Edge admitted that Rollins invading the Copeland residence a few weeks ago was right out of his playbook.
WWE
MMAWeekly.com

Ronda Rousey shares video holding newborn daughter

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey gave birth to a daughter, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipõ Browne, on Sept. 27. Rousey shared a video of herself holding La’akea via Instagram. Rousey married former UFC heavyweight Travis Browne on August 2017 in his home state of Hawaii. La’akea is their first child together.
UFC

Comments / 0

