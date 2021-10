PULLMAN -- While the disappointment of Washington State’s 21-19 loss to BYU on Saturday hung heavy afterward in the Cougar Football Complex, there was no denying the gritty work turned in throughout the game by first-year walk-on transfer receiver Lincoln Victor. His 4 catches for 34 yards against BYU may not jump out of the box score, but the way in which he went about his work -- fighting for yards after the catch -- turned heads and earned the highest score among WSU offensive players in PFF's weekly analysis.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO