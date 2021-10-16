An Open Letter To Drivers In Bismarck Mandan

The charm and feel of a small town in North Dakota. When you travel to Fargo, North Dakota, have you ever swung off the highway and ventured into Casselton? Located about 20 miles out of Fargo, Casselton has a population of around 2,700 people. I was fortunate to have worked in that town for about over a year back in 2014. As you can imagine, pretty much everyone knows each other, and that is clear to see when you are at the bank, or across the street at the gas station getting coffee. Casselton has an annual parade every year, family and friends stake out their spots along the route to cheer on local businesses that slowly walk by (throwing candy to the kids). Most of us have had the chance to experience what small-town living is all about, almost stress-free and a comfortable feeling that comes with almost no crime, or violence.

FARGO, ND ・ 6 DAYS AGO