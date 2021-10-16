CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Warmest regards: Letting go of excess stuff

Times News
 9 days ago

I am not a pack rat and never could be. I am not a hoarder and never could be. I never thought I could be accused of being either. But now I think there might be a little bit of both in many of us. I’ve come to realize...

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rapid City Journal

HUNT: Let go of the Tupperware

I opened the door and the assortment fell on my head. I picked them up off the floor, grabbed the step stool, and climbed up to shove them all back into the overflowing cabinet like I had done hundreds of times. As I jostled and pushed the bowls, pitchers, and...
RAPID CITY, SD
99.1 WFMK

Top Reasons Why Letting Go of Stuff is so Difficult

First and foremost, the biggest reason why we hold onto things for so long is because we're all sentimental people. We can all relate to this including myself. I've held on to things that date back to my childhood including a horse lamp, and I still have it!. My mom...
LANSING, MI
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Friends don’t let friends snoop into finances

Dear Amy: I gave my neighbor, who is my best friend, access to my home to care for my animals while on vacation. This is something our families have done for each other over the years. Along with caring for our animals, they brought in our mail. My husband and...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Shop#Thrift Store#Lecreuset#French
glamourmagazine.co.uk

31 gifts for grandma she's bound to love just as much as she loves you

Searching for gifts for grandma can be a bit of a task: you don’t want to be too predictable with a knitting set, but equally you want to get her something she’ll genuinely use and appreciate. In fact, shopping for presents in general is always a minefield unless you know the person like the back of your hand. Best friend gifts, gifts for her, gifts for mum, gifts for sisters, housewarming gift ideas, presents for those with new jobs...the list goes on.
RELATIONSHIPS
rolling out

6 signs that it might be time to let the friendship go

Romantic relationships aren’t the only kind of relationships to watch for red flags. This should be done in your friendships too. Some people are often more lenient when it comes to their friendships because maybe they’ve been in your life for years and you just chalk their behaviors up to, “well, that’s how they are.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Times News

Inside looking out: Who’s shaking the jar?

Recently I reposted a photograph and a message on Facebook about what happens if you put a black ant in a jar with a red ant. As I had mentioned in a previous column, when we were kids, my friend Eddie and I did this experiment and found that nothing happened unless Eddie shook the jar and then the ants would fight to the death.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
goodhousekeeping.com

Walmart Just Announced Its Top Holiday Toys for 2021

With the holidays near, kids' wish lists are starting to fill up — fast. But with all the games, puzzles, dolls, action figures and STEM toys out there, you might be struggling to narrow down your shopping list to the very best gifts for the special kid in your life. That's where Walmart's Top Holiday Toys list comes in. Like Amazon's highly anticipated toy list, Walmart makes its own predictions for the holiday season's must-have toys each year. And just like we do at the Good Housekeeping Institute's Little Lab, Walmart has real kids test the toys too, so you can be sure you're getting something that has a special sign off by toddlers, tweens or teens themselves.
SHOPPING
goodmenproject.com

Letting Go of Someone Too Quickly Is a Sign of Weakness

My friend met a special girl a few weeks ago. Right after she confessed her overnight stay at an opposite sex’s place, he immediately deleted her contact information. It spiraled down from there and things ended abruptly. But if that girl really had unhealthy intentions, she wouldn’t have told him the truth. Even my friend admitted he made an emotional decision. This relationship fell before it took off the ground. But could it have headed towards somewhere great? We’ll never know.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Thrive Global

3 Ways to Release Emotions and Let Go of Stress

For many people, repressed emotions contribute to mental health issues such as stress, anxiety, and depression, which can lead to physical problems as well. And many people are carrying around emotions that they don’t even know they have. Unfortunately, society really doesn’t teach us how to deal with emotions. We’re...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Young couple transform ramshackle 1985 caravan that was left to rot in a yard for 20 years into a stunning family home on wheels with supplies from Bunnings - here is how they did it

A young couple has transformed a rain-damaged, ant-infested rundown 1985 caravan into a gorgeous modern home on wheels. Kaylah Shannon Pontin, 26, and husband Dylan Patrick, 29, bought the Ever New Pop Top caravan from her dad's neighbour after it had been left idle in the front yard for more than 20 years.
RELATIONSHIPS
highplainsobserver.com

Let Go and Know God Is In Control

“Let go of your concerns! Then you will know that I am God. I rule the nations. I rule the earth." Every day, decide who’s going to be in control of your life—you or God. That choice is a battle because there are things in life you want to control....
RELIGION
The Independent

Laundrie family won’t hold funeral for Brian but plan meeting ‘to grieve’

The family of Brian Laundrie was meeting on Sunday “to grieve”, their lawyer told The Independent – but there are no plans to hold a funeral for the 23-year-old in the future.Mr Laundrie was at the centre of an interstate manhunt before his remains were identified last week in a Florida swamp.The Long Island native was wanted in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito – who had last been heard from at the end of August.The young couple set off in July on a cross-country trip they were documenting on social media. An altercation between the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy