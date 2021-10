October 22, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – The Alaska Bureau of Investigation (ABI) Cold Case Investigation Unit (CCIU) recently launched another attempt to identify the remains of one of serial killer Robert Hanson’s victims, the young woman that has been identified as Horseshoe Harriet for 37 years. In August 2021, a new DNA profile for the victim was generated and uploaded into a public access genealogy database. Utilizing several close matches, a family tree for the victim was constructed. Genealogy research by Parabon Nanolabs and ABI indicated that the victim might be a woman named Robin Pelkey.

