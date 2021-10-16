Column: How valuable is Matt Corral to Ole Miss? What a dumb question.

Beyond Matt Corral’s heroic performance on Saturday night, the overarching reason Ole Miss won at Tennessee was because of how its defense played. A much-maligned group did more than enough to give the Rebels a chance to win. They got a handful of crucial stops in the second half that kept the Vols at bay. Ole Miss held Tennessee to under 4.5 yards per rush, which was a key statistic in more ways than one because it got the Volunteers in more 3rd-and-long situations. Because of that, Josh Heupel was forced to use Hendon Hooker’s arm to convert, and it became evident early on that he did not trust Hooker to do that on a consistent basis.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO