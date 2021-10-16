CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: How valuable is Matt Corral to Ole Miss? What a dumb question.

By Chuck Rounsaville about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFDcS_0cTGEdVF00
Photo by Josh McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Just pondering the other day – how valuable, really, is QB Matt Corral to Ole Miss football? Then I thought, what a dumb question.

saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin raises concern about Matt Corral playing vs. LSU

Lane Kiffin cast doubt on QB Matt Corral’s availability to play this week against LSU as the star quarterback is dealing with an undisclosed injury. “Hopefully he will play but we’re not sure right now,” Kiffin told reporters, and added that he doesn’t feel really good about Corral playing. Corral had 30 carries Saturday at Tennessee. Corral left the game briefly, but returned and finished the game.
On3.com

Sam Pittman praises Matt Corral for performance vs Arkansas

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman was quick to praise Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral after the Razorbacks lost 52-51 in an exciting shootout between to two rising SEC programs. “Thought he played great,” Pittman said after the loss. “Thought he played great. No turnovers. When they got a little behind...
FOX Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Ole Miss QB Matt Corral shoots up the board

We’ve crossed the midway point of the college football season, and a few trends are emerging about the 2022 NFL Draft. Quarterback play has been surprisingly down, it’s a stacked year for receivers, and a very promising cornerback crop has emerged. There isn’t a running back in my latest first-round mock, but five QBs made it in, though that seems very likely to change.
therebelwalk.com

After Win over Arkansas, Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Strengthens His Position Among Top Heisman Contenders

OXFORD, Miss. — It is safe to say Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral’s name is right where it should be — at the top of the Heisman conversation. The junior led the Rebels to a 52-51 win over then-No. 13 Arkansas Saturday and he was impressive in doing it. At the risk of distributing rat poison, here are five reasons Corral should be considered for college football’s highest honor.
247Sports

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral earns SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Wire reports) Ole Miss junior quarterback Matt Corral was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week Monday following his performance in the Rebels' 31-25 win at Tennessee. Corral accounted for 426 total yards, including a career-high 195 yards on the ground, in leading Ole Miss at Tennessee. He became the first Rebel to rush 30 times in a game since 2007 when BenJarvus Green-Ellis carried the ball 33 times vs. Missouri.
redcuprebellion.com

No. 13 Ole Miss football and Matt Corral stave off raucous environment and Tennessee, 31-26

No. 13 Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1) beat Tennessee, 31-26, on Saturday and Matt Corral put up 426 total yards and two touchdowns. And somehow that wasn’t the storyline. In the final minute, the Tennessee faithful in Neyland Stadium, unhappy with a fourth down spot, started raining objects down from all areas of the stadium. The Vols had all three timeouts left and forced the Rebels to punt it away and to get one final defensive stand to put this one to bed.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Matt Corral Show: Ole Miss QB dazzles in 1st half at Tennessee

Matt Corral was the No. 4 pro-style quarterback of the 2018 recruiting class, but Saturday night he is showing that he is very much a “dual-threat” QB. Corral has put on a show Saturday night on Rocky Top. Corral started off 7-of-16 passing but finished the half 12-of-23 for 164 yards and a touchdown.
247Sports

Lane Kiffin previews LSU-Ole Miss, addresses Matt Corral's status

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin previewed Saturday's SEC matchup at 2:30 p.m. CT between Ole Miss and LSU, sharing the latest on his star quarterback, relationship with Ed Orgeron and more at his Monday press conference. Opening statement… "A recap of the game, obviously happy that we won the...
thecomeback.com

Lane Kiffin & Ed Orgeron trade quips over QB Matt Corral

It was quite the weekend for both Lane Kiffin and Ed Orgeron. Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels held on to defeat the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville but not before fans pelted the field with garbage towards the end of the game. Kiffin himself got his with a golf ball and other items.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Matt Corral is great, but Ole Miss' resurgent defense will determine how high Rebels climb

Beyond Matt Corral’s heroic performance on Saturday night, the overarching reason Ole Miss won at Tennessee was because of how its defense played. A much-maligned group did more than enough to give the Rebels a chance to win. They got a handful of crucial stops in the second half that kept the Vols at bay. Ole Miss held Tennessee to under 4.5 yards per rush, which was a key statistic in more ways than one because it got the Volunteers in more 3rd-and-long situations. Because of that, Josh Heupel was forced to use Hendon Hooker’s arm to convert, and it became evident early on that he did not trust Hooker to do that on a consistent basis.
On3.com

On3.com

