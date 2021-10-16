CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALCS Game 2: Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
 8 days ago
The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros continue their best-of-seven American League Championship Series Saturday at 4:20 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park. Let’s analyze the lines around the Red Sox vs. Astros odds with MLB picks and predictions.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi is the projected starting pitcher for the Red Sox. In the regular season, Eovaldi went 11-9 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 9.6 K/9 and 1.7 BB/9 in 182 1/3 IP over 32 starts.

  • Has allowed 3 ER on 7 hits in 10 1/3 IP across two starts this postseason (1 BB, 16K).
  • Posted a 3.47 ERA at home and a 4.21 figure on the road in the regular season. Owns a career road ERA of 4.54. He has allowed 6 ER in 12 career innings at Minute Maid Park.
  • Current Houston batters own a high-contact aggregate .962 OPS against him. Pitched against the Astros June 9: allowed 5 ER on 11 H in 5 1/3 IP.

RHP Luis Garcia is the projected starter for the Astros. Across 30 regular-season games (28 starts), he went 11-8 with a 3.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 9.7 K/9 and 2.9 BB/9 in 155 1/3 IP.

  • Clocked a 2.39 ERA, 1.01 WHIP in 79 regular-season IP at home.
  • Went 7 IP, allowing just 1 ER against Boston June 1.
  • Has made one start in the playoffs, allowing 5 ER on 5 H and 3 BB in 2 2/3 IP at Chicago on Oct. 10.

Red Sox at Houston Astros odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 8:10 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Red Sox +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Astros -135 (bet $135 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Red Sox +1.5 (-180) | Astros -1.5 (+145)
  • Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -120 | U: -105)

Prediction

Red Sox 5, Astros 4

Money line (ML)

Eovaldi has been the better pitcher since Sept. 1, and he gives the Red Sox a solid chance in leveling the series at 1-1. Boston advanced to this ALCS off a September grind against top-flight foes and after defeating a tough Tampa Bay Rays squad in the Division Series. The Crimson Hose have a slight bullpen advantage.

BACK BOSTON (+110).

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

PASS on the juice-filled run line.

Over/Under (O/U)

Boston entered this series averaging 6.4 runs per game this postseason while the Astros came in averaging 7.8. Both clubs hit right-handed pitching best, and neither bullpen is dialed in and lock-down dangerous.

Consider taking the OVER 8.5 (-120), especially on any push-back on price. A play at -110 offers solid value.

New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
CBS Boston

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora’s Emotions With Daughter: ‘I Know What They’ve Been Through’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was certainly guilty of participating in a sign-stealing scheme executed by the 2017 Houston Astros en route to their World Series championship. Then the bench coach of the Astros, Cora has admitted as much numerous times since MLB handed out punishment last April. Yet, the punishment was certainly distributed disproportionately. Despite MLB determining the operation was “player-driven and player-executed,” there were no players punished. Only Cora, then-manager A.J. Hinch, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow, were suspended after the investigation. The only player to suffer any consequences was Carlos Beltran, who had been named the...
MLB
Nathan Eovaldi
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa has message for Ryan Tepera after cheating allegations

Carlos Correa had a message for Ryan Tepera after Correa’s Houston Astros knocked Tepera’s Chicago White Sox out of the playoffs on Tuesday. Correa’s Astros won Game 4 of their ALDS with the White Sox 10-1 in Chicago on Tuesday to clinch the series. The Astros had 10 runs on 14 hits in the game. Correa went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
MLB
papercitymag.com

Jose Altuve Enjoys a Quiet Moment With His Wife After Shutting Up the Mouthy White Sox — Inside a Sweet, Subdued Astros Celebration

CHICAGO — Jose Altuve does not need a champagne bath. Or a big clubhouse party Right now, the man who powers baseball’s most underrated modern dynasty just wants a hug from his wife, So that is what Altuve looks for when he gets back onto the field after a spirited, but brief and anything but over-the-top Astros clubhouse celebration.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
FanSided

Astros hosed by umpires as Jose Altuve wrongly called out (Video)

A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox radio broadcast accuses Framber Valdez of cheating

The performance of Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez in Game 5 of the ALCS had Red Sox radio broadcasters wondering about cheating. Framber Valdez was absolutely dealing during the first few innings of his start in Game 5 of the ALCS. Through four, the pitcher held Boston hitless. He was...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox fans use profane Jose Altuve chant during Game 3

Jose Altuve was targeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a profane chant during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Monday night. Red Sox fans could be heard chanting, “f— Altuve” during Game 3. The chants began early in the game, according to reporters in attendance. The chants continued even in the third inning after Altuve was unable to pick a throw that bounced into second while covering the bag.
MLB
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

How Astros players celebrated World Series trip with their families

When Astros players stepped off the FOX stage set up on the Minute Maid Park field shortly after they eliminated the Red Sox to clinch another trip to the World Series on Friday night, their families were waiting for them. As reporters tried to get their postgame interviews, the players'...
MLB
FanSided

Houston Astros Fans Know Your ALCS Foe – Boston Red Sox

The Houston Astros chopped the Chicago White Sox up like sushi and ate them like Shrimp Te(m)pera. (Sorry, I had to). The Astros begin the ALCS Friday at Minute Maid Park playing against the red-hot Boston Red Sox, who beat out Tampa Bay in a thrilling four-game series. This should...
MLB
