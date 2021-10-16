Fresno State at Wyoming odds, picks and prediction

The Fresno State Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1 MWC) and Wyoming Cowboys (4-1, 0-1) meet for a Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo. Below, we look at the Fresno State vs. Wyoming odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

Fresno State played a pair of ranked Pac-12 teams tough last month, losing 31-24 at Oregon and then defeating UCLA 40-37. The victory over the Bruins was the middle of three straight wins for the Bulldogs. That run came to an end Oct. 2 at Hawaii with a disappointing 27-24 setback. FSU was idle last week.

The Cowboys had won four straight games, albeit against a weak schedule, before tasting defeat last week. Wyoming went just 3-for-12 on third downs and amassed just 257 total yards in a 24-14 loss at Air Force. The Cowboys were outscored, 10-0, in the second half of that game.

Fresno State at Wyoming odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:45 a.m. ET.

Money line: Fresno State -165 (bet $165 to win $100) | Wyoming +133 (bet $100 to win $133)

Fresno State -165 (bet $165 to win $100) | Wyoming +133 (bet $100 to win $133) Against the spread (ATS): Fresno State -3.5 (+100) | Wyoming +3.5 (-125)

Fresno State -3.5 (+100) | Wyoming +3.5 (-125) Over/Under (O/U): 53.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Fresno State at Wyoming odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Wyoming 28, Fresno State 27

Wyoming was partially undone at Air Force when the Falcons went a combined 10-for-20 on third and fourth downs. But the Cowboys have a solid defense, especially so in the backfield, and that figures to help them against a Fresno squad piling up nearly 400 passing yards per game.

BACK THE COWBOYS (+133).

Wyoming is 8-3 ATS over its last 11 home games. Fresno State is 1-4 ATS over its last five road games.

FSU is coming off a road game at Hawaii and then a bye week. Look for the Cowboys to keep this one close.

BACK WYOMING +3.5 (-125).

AVOID: the Over has a slight lean, but it doesn’t figure to be anything actionable.

