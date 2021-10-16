Florida at LSU odds, picks and prediction

The Florida Gators (4-2, 2-2 SEC) visit the LSU Tigers (3-3, 1-2) in a Saturday SEC crossover tilt at noon ET at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Below, we look at the Florida vs. LSU odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

No. 17 Florida bounced back from its Oct. 2 loss at Kentucky with a 42-0 drubbing over Vanderbilt last Saturday. The Gators held the ball for just 23 minutes and 50 seconds, but they outgained the Commodores 479 yards to 287. UF averages 504.2 total yards per contest, which ranks 10th. Junior dual-threat QB Emory Jones leads Florida in rushing with 479 yards, and he has completed 68.2% of his passes.

LSU was just beat by No. 11 Kentucky 42-21. The Tigers trailed by multiple scores for nearly 45 minutes of the game. The setback marked the Tigers’ second in as many weeks after an Oct. 2 loss to Auburn. LSU was outgained in both losses and has posted fewer yards than its opponents in four of six games this season.

Florida at LSU odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Money line: Florida -475 (bet $475 to win $100) | LSU +340 (bet $100 to win $340)

Florida -475 (bet $475 to win $100) | LSU +340 (bet $100 to win $340) Against the spread (ATS): Florida -12.5, -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | LSU +12.5, -108 (bet $108 to win $100)

Florida -12.5, -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | LSU +12.5, -108 (bet $108 to win $100) Over/Under (O/U): 60.5, O: -108 (bet $108 to win $100) | U: -112 (bet $112 to win $100)

Florida at LSU odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Florida 42, LSU 21

The tag here has drifted a bit too far to the Florida side during the week. PASS unless there is some unexpected pull back to the -425 range.

Florida has tallied over 500 yards per game despite playing some decent defensive teams. This LSU defense will not be added to that group.

The Gators are 4-1 ATS in their last five meetings with the Tigers. They are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 in Death Valley.

Peg this one as a solid two-touchdown win for Florida. The Gators offensive line holds all the cards in this matchup against the LSU defensive front. UF can run the ball and stay on schedule and game-control this one throughout.

TAKE THE GATORS -12.5 (-112).

A windy day in Baton Rouge, La., may keep the ball on the ground more — but advantage Florida. And UF is so strong in the run game, the points will still be there. The Gators getting to 42-or-more here would not be a surprise.

BACK THE OVER 60.5 (-108), but the lean here is less than on the UF side. Consider a partial-unit play and also holding off to see if this figure drifts down as kickoff approaches.

