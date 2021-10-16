CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran's Navy Thwarts Pirate Attack on Iranian Tanker -Report

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian naval forces intervened on Saturday to repel pirates who attacked an Iranian oil tanker in...

Related
abc17news.com

Turkey thwarts attempt to kidnap, smuggle Iranian soldier

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says authorities have detained eight people, including two alleged Iranian agents, who attempted to abduct a former Iranian soldier and smuggle him back to Iran. The Anadolu Agency said the eight were caught in the eastern province of Van, which borders Iran, in a joint operation by Turkey’s police and intelligence agency on Sept. 24. A Turkish government official confirmed the arrests on Wednesday but did not elaborate. Anadolu said the Iranian agents were sent to Turkey with the purpose of creating a “network” that would kidnap and smuggle the soldier back to Iran. The soldier was identified only by his initials M.A.. Six members of the alleged ring are Turkish citizens.
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

Punish those behind Afghan mosque attack, says Iranian Parliament Speaker

Tehran [Iran], October 10 (ANI): Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iranian Parliament Speaker, condemned the recent attack in a mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz and asked authorities to punish those behind the tragic incident that killed over 100 people and injured many, a media report said. Qalibaf, while addressing an open session of...
MIDDLE EAST
foreigndesknews.com

Iranian Expert: Israel Has Been Launching Operations Against Iran From Azerbaijan

JNS.org – Iranian international affairs journalist and political analyst Mostafa Khoshcheshm claimed in an Oct. 2 interview on Iranian Ofogh TV that Israel is collaborating with Turkey to attack Iran through Azerbaijan, and that many Israeli “terror” operations against Iran were launched from there. According to the report by the...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

EU Coordinator of Nuclear Talks to Visit Iran -Iranian Foreign Ministry

DUBAI (Reuters) - The European Union envoy coordinating talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, Enrique Mora, will visit Tehran on Thursday, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as a date is still to be set to relaunch the stalled negotiations. "(Mora's) trip will take place on Thursday. It...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
Reuters

Iran court upholds jail term for UK-Iranian aid worker, lawyer says

DUBAI (Reuters) -An Iranian appeals court has upheld a one-year prison term for British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on security offences, her lawyer was quoted by an Iranian news website as saying on Saturday. “The appeals court has approved the lower court’s verdict without holding a hearing,” attorney Hojjat Kermani...
WORLD
AFP

Husband of UK-Iranian held in Iran starts hunger strike

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British Iranian held in Iran since 2016, began a hunger strike Sunday to denounce the British government for "also letting us down" and failing to secure her release. Richard Ratcliffe plans to spend the night in a tent outside the Foreign Office, a week after his wife lost her appeal on a second jail term in Iran. In an online petition with more than 3.5 million signatures, Ratcliffe said he began his hunger strike, his second since 2018, to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government to "take responsibility" for his wife's fate. Tehran "remains the primary abuser in Nazanin's case", but "the UK is also letting us down", he said.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
techstartups.com

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden warns: Governments are trying to weaken the encryption systems to get access to people’s personal messages

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden is back in the news. In September, Snowden warned people not to use ExpressVPN. “If you’re an ExpressVPN customer, you shouldn’t be,” Snowden said. The warning came after it was revealed that Daniel Gericke, CIO of ExpressVPN, is one of the three former U.S. intelligence operatives who agreed today not to fight charges they illegally helped UAE hack people.
TECHNOLOGY
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY

