Almost 40 years ago, a vampire movie brought two major celebrities together in a romantic but doomed relationship. After starring in 1983's The Hunger, Susan Sarandon and David Bowie dated, but the relationship came to an end because he wanted to have children and she believed that she was unable to due to her endometriosis. Sarandon hasn't spoken much publicly about Bowie or their romance, but in a new interview with the UK's You magazine, she shared her final memories of Bowie and the time they spent together not long before his 2016 death. Read on to see what the actor had to say about those last encounters, including a phone call with the musician that she initially thought was a dream.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO