Vegetarians who walk away from eating meat do so for a number of reasons. They may be unhappy with the way animals are being treated, particularly those which are raised conventionally, for example. Others may not be too keen on the flavors or the mouthfeel of meat. But there are those who are giving up meat — or at least are thinking about it — because doing so appears to represent an easy way to help clean up the environment.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO