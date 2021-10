Springfield College women’s volleyball defeated Johnson & Wales, 3-0, winning their sets 25-15, 25-19, and 25-8 respectively. The last time the Pride played in Blake Arena, they extended their losing streak to four. However, when they entered the arena this time around, they carried into it a four-game winning streak. After wins against Gordon, UMass-Boston, Roger Williams, and Mount Holyoke away from home, Springfield looked to carry their momentum on Alden Street against Johnson & Wales.

