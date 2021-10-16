CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Week in politics: COVID cases are once again on the decline

By Ron Elving
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 8 days ago

And as those booster shots get offered to more and more Americans, experts hope this latest wave of the pandemic may continue to recede. And that could be political relief for the Biden administration, which would like to focus on proposals for the economy. NPR's Ron Elving joins us. Ron, thanks...

yucommentator.org

Biden’s COVID Vaccine Mandate is Unconstitutional

“My message to unvaccinated Americans is this: what more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see? We have been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us.”. These words, spoken on Sept. 9, 2021 by President Biden, seem...
TheAtlantaVoice

McDaniel: The RNC is reaching out to Black Americans in Georgia

This week, the Republican National Committee (RNC) re-opened our Black American Community Center focused on Black engagement in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s the second minority outreach center we’ve established in the Peach State and the second RNC Black American Community Center we’ve opened nationally this year. As we lay out our midterm election ground game, continuing to make inroads with the […]
hngn.com

Biden's Executive Order Enforcing Vaccine Mandate Affects Supply Chain, Workforce; National Guard May Alleviate Issues

The current supply chain crisis might jeopardize President Joe Biden's goal to vaccinate the whole country after a major distribution executive urged him to postpone the government regulations due to persistent supply chain concerns. CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Asked Biden To Postpone Vaccine Mandate. In a recently...
New York Post

CNN Biden town hall dominated by questions from Democrats

Questions President Biden was asked during CNN’s town hall Thursday night were posed by mostly Democrats — only giving two Republicans the opportunity to quiz the president on the various crises his administration is facing. The town hall, hosted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper, featured questions from 12 participants that attended...
TheAtlantaVoice

Pelosi floats Democrats acting alone as ‘one path’ to raising debt ceiling but still hopes for bipartisanship

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday suggested that the budget reconciliation process could be one way toward raising the debt ceiling in December. “That’s one path. But we’re still hoping to have bipartisanship,” Pelosi told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.” In September, Pelosi previously said raising the debt ceiling would not be done through reconciliation as part […]
AFP

Pelosi says 'we're almost there' on huge US legislative bills

After months of fierce political wrangling, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she expects agreement on a huge social spending package and a vote on a cross-party infrastructure bill this week, adding: "We're almost there." President Joe Biden had been intent on securing passage of the two mega-measures -- which Democrats see as vital to their party's political hopes in midterm elections next year -- before he leaves for a climate summit in Glasgow that opens October 31. And the White House noted "progress" was being made as Biden met with a key member of his party Sunday, a sentiment shared by the top Democrat in Congress. Asked on CNN's "State of the Union" whether the agreement on the spending package and votes on infrastructure could occur in the coming week, Pelosi replied, "that's the plan."
Vice

A Proud ‘Lady Trump’ Is Running For Nevada Governor

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Right-wing Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore jumped into the race for Nevada governor on Tuesday, with a video announcement featuring her shooting at beer bottles that say “CRT” and “vaccine mandates.”. Fiore, a Republican and former...
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

