Improve your audio experience with these wireless headphones

Experience TV with 360 Spatial Sound using your Sony headphones with the Sony WLA-NS7 wireless TV adapter. This transmitter uses a Bluetooth connection to create a personal cinema experience that surrounds only your ears. Best of all, this device supports Dolby Atmos with BRAVIA XR and selected headphones for truly atmospheric audio. As a result, it creates a new way of listening to TV without disturbing others or the need for cords. Moreover, the Sony WLA-NS7’s app lets you personalize your sound experience just for you. Impressively, the app analyzes your ear shape to deliver a sound that’s customed to your ears. Finally, this wireless TV adapter is simple to use. Just connect it to your TV via a USB cable, and pair it to your Sony headphones for a wireless connection. Overall, it’s compatible with most TVs.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO