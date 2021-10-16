Improve your audio experience with these wireless headphones

Struggle to fall asleep and wake feeling refreshed? The SleepPhones Wireless sleep headphones reduce ambient noise, traffic, and more to relieve stress and create a quieter environment for resting. Listen to soothing meditation sounds, the radio, sleep-enhancing audiobooks, or music with these comfortable sleep headphones. With no bulky ear enclosures and a fleece headphone, wear the SleepPhones Wireless overnight to help you drift off peacefully. Moreover, with no cords and Bluetooth connectivity—with a range of up to 10 meters—you’ll barely notice you’re wearing them. Use them for sleeping, relaxing, drowning out background noise, and more. With breathable and moisture-wicking materials, you can even wear them for exercising, and hot sleepers will love them, too. Overall, say goodbye to sleepless nights and hello to relaxation.
