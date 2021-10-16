Fire department responds to house fire where man was fatally shot

Toledo firefighters Friday night put out a fire that destroyed a home in the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue, the location of a fatal shooting the evening before.

First responders were dispatched at 10:58 p.m. to the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue, where they found a fire coming from the first floor of a 1 ½ story residential property.

There were no reports of injuries, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and has yet to be determined.

Toledo police responded to the same address in the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue on Thursday night, where an 18-year-old man was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Davon Butler, 18, of Asbury Drive, died of a gunshot wound in the head, said Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett, Lucas County coroner.

His death marked Toledo’s 55th homicide in 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call 419-255-1111.