Looking for more gold in the Black Hills

Nine more COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday. The South Dakota Department of Health reported that four women and five men died. One was in their 30s, one in their 50s, three in their 60s and four were over 70. There were two deaths each reported in Butte, Pennington and Marshall counties and one each in Lawrence, Brown and Minnehaha counties. There have been 72 deaths in October and 2,214 overall.

PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO