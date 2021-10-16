Looking for more gold in the Black Hills

Doing a long range forecast for the Black Hills is easier than a short range forecast. If you need to read that again slowly, I understand. The Northern Plains and the front range are heavily influenced by overall global patterns as opposed to somewhere like San Francisco or New Orleans, which can have local features overcome global trends more easily. A good example is counting on a summer thunderstorm at 2 p.m. every single day in New Orleans, while morning fog in San Francisco is almost a guarantee, barring large-scale systems.
