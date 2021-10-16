CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Survey: pandemic took a toll on kids’ learning and grades

By MARJORIE CORTEZ - Deseret News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Last spring, after teaching their kids at home for most of the 2020-21 school year, Rob and Melissa Seger sent their eldest daughter back to school in March. By then, Rob Seger, who is a cancer survivor and has epilepsy, was fully immunized. Students,...

