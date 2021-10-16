CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Russia’s daily COVID-19 death toll at record high as vaccination program stalls

By Metro US
Metro International
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia reported a record 1,002 deaths from coronavirus on Saturday, the first time the daily number has passed the 1,000-mark since the start of the pandemic. New COVID-19 cases, confirmed in the past 24 hours, were at 33,208, setting a record for the fifth consecutive day, the...

AFP

India administers its billionth Covid jab

India administered its billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose on Thursday, according to the health ministry, half a year after a devastating surge in cases brought the health system close to collapse. Only China has administered more doses -- the Chinese government says it has given more than 2.3 billion shots.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

16 killed in blast at gunpowder plant in Russia

Sixteen people have been killed in an explosion and fire at a gunpowder and chemicals plant in western Russia’s Ryazan province on Friday.The disaster killed nearly an entire shift of 17 workers who were at the site, according to a list of names on social media, reported Reuters. One person has been hospitalised with serious injuries, said local officials.Russia’s emergencies ministry said the blast occurred at the Elastik factory, about 270 kilometres southeast of Moscow.A video uploaded on social media showed a huge, yellow fireball rising in the air from the site.An #explosion at the Elastic plant near Ryazan, #Russia, killed 16 people - almost the entire shift of workers who came to the plant in the morning. Another person was injured. pic.twitter.com/r7CiYHK8Cr— Aleksander Onishchuk (@Brave_spirit81) October 22, 2021At least 170 emergency workers and 50 vehicles are dealing with the fire.A failure to observe proper technical process caused the accident, according to a source cited by Russian news agency TASS.Photos showed firefighters standing next to a brick building that appeared to have been partly demolished by the blast.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Kremlin blames Russians over slow jab drive as deaths rise

The Kremlin conceded Friday its coronavirus vaccination drive was struggling and blamed Russians for not getting inoculated as deaths and cases hit new records. Russia has the highest official virus death toll in Europe and on Friday added 1,064 fatalities and 37,141 new infections. "We're in a worse situation than a whole series of European countries when it comes to vaccinations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "With the sudden rise of more aggressive variants, more people are falling ill. That's the reality," he said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Moscow to impose strictest lockdown measures since June 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Moscow will reintroduce COVID-19 lockdown measures from Oct. 28, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday, with supermarkets and pharmacies the only shops allowed to stay open in an effort to cut soaring infections and deaths. The decision came a day after President Vladimir Putin approved a nationwide week-long...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Metro International

WHO says studying Sweden pause of Moderna vaccine; Sputnik review resumed

GENEVA (Reuters) – A World Health Organization (WHO) advisory group is studying decisions in Sweden and Denmark to halt vaccinating young people with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after ‘very rare’ myocarditis in some and a statement was expected soon, WHO’s assistant director-general Mariangela Simao said on Thursday. Work on a...
WORLD
Metro International

India reports 15,906 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India reported 15,906 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to government data on Sunday. The nationwide tally of infections has reached 34.17 million since the start of the pandemic, according to the health ministry. The country reported 561 deaths overnight, taking the overall...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China battles new Covid outbreak with eye on Winter Olympics

Tens of thousands of people in northern China were placed under strict stay-at-home orders on Monday as authorities sought to stamp out a growing Covid outbreak in the run-up to the Beijing Winter Olympics. Residents of the Chinese capital were also advised not to leave the city unless necessary, although regular transport services out of the city continued as normal. China reported 39 new cases on Monday, bringing the tally from the latest Delta variant-linked outbreak to more than 100 cases over the past week. The numbers are extremely low compared with most other places in the world, but China has pursued a zero-case strategy throughout the pandemic and authorities are determined to stamp out the latest outbreak with the Winter Olympics just over 100 days away.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Vaccinated and want to visit Israel? Read the fine print first

TEL AVIV (Reuters) – Tourists hoping to visit Jerusalem or Tel Aviv after Israel’s announcement last week that it would open to some vaccinated foreign travellers should read the fine print before booking, local hoteliers say. The new rules https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israel-readmit-covid-vaccinated-foreign-tourists-next-month-2021-10-21, due to go into effect on Nov. 1 ahead of...
WORLD
Public Health
Coronavirus
firstforwomen.com

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Get ready for plan B now, scientists urge as hospital admissions in England at 8-month high

Start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic coronavirus measures, scientists on the Sage committee have told ministers – arguing that vaccine passports, home-working guidance and masks would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” in the future.As newly-published minutes from a meeting of the group last week revealed the scientists’ warning, politicians and health leaders across the country told The Independent that the government should act immediately in introducing its “Plan B” to prevent the NHS being further overwhelmed, with one urging Boris Johnson to “act now, rather than later”.It came as official figures showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Study Claims People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Are Less Likely To Die Of Other Causes As Well

According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Australian woman is forced to move to a Pacific Island after her partner was denied an exemption to reunite with her 17 times over 551 DAYS despite there NEVER being a case of Covid in his country

An Australian nurse was kept apart from her sweetheart for 551 days, who was deemed an unacceptable travel risk - even though his country has never had a local case of Covid. Stephanie Wheeler finally gave up and moved from Newcastle to her partner Tommy Esau's hometown, Honiara, in the Solomon Islands after he was denied an exemption from Australia's ban on international arrivals 17 times.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
cyberscoop.com

US warns that Chinese government is using 'wide variety' of methods, some illegal, to steal trade secrets

The Chinese government’s aggressive push to dominate emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology make Beijing the “primary strategic competitor” to the U.S., the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a notice published Friday. The threat from the Chinese government with respect to these technologies is...
FOREIGN POLICY

