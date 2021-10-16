3 deputies shot, 1 fatally, at Houston nightclub; victims identified

Deputies identified: Deputy Kareem Atkins, left, was killed in Saturday's shooting. Deputies Darrell Garrett, center, and Juqaim Barthen, right, were hospitalized. (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)

HOUSTON — A Texas deputy was fatally shot and two other deputies were wounded early Saturday at a north Houston nightclub, authorities said.

Update 5:58 p.m. EDT Oct. 16: Officials with Harris County Precinct 4 identified the deceased officer as 30-year-old Deputy Kareem Atkins, KHOU reported. Atkins had been with the department since 2019 and had recently returned from paternity leave, the television station reported. He leaves a wife and a 2-month-old baby.

Investigators said Deputy Darrell Garrett, 28, is hospitalized in intensive care after being shot in the back. He is out of surgery. He has been with Precinct 4 since March 2018.

Deputy Juqaim Barthen, 26, was shot in the foot. He was also hospitalized. His current condition is unknown.

The man detained by Houston police earlier Saturday was determined not to be the shooter, KHOU reported.

Original report: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said at a news conference that the shooting, which authorities called an “ambush,” occurred at about 2:15 a.m. CDT at the nightclub, KTRK reported.

“I’ve got one deputy that is shot in the back (and) in surgery,” Herman told reporters. “We’ve got a deputy shot in the foot. He’s fixing to go into surgery. And, I left my third deputy, who is deceased here at the hospital.

“Probably one of the toughest things I’ve done in my career. This is a tough time for Precinct 4.”

The deputy shot in the back was listed in critical condition, KHOU reported

According to the Houston Police Department, the deputies were working an extra job at the 45 North Bar and Lounge when they tried to respond to a disturbance outside the building, KTRK reported.

A struggle with one person was interrupted when a gunman opened fire with a rifle behind the deputies, Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones said during the news conference, adding that the disturbance could have been a robbery.

It is unclear whether the deputies were able to return fire, Jones said.

Jones said there was a person of interest in custody, but it was unknown if that person was a suspect or a witness, KPRC reported.

Jones agreed with Herman that the deputies were ambushed, adding there was not much information to reveal since the investigation was “in its infancy.”

“We hope to have a suspect in custody soon, and I hope for swift and quick justice for that man, because he ambushed my deputies,” Herman told reporters.

