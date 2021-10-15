CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

The Stone of October

WJBF.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober is the month of Halloween, bonfires, and the start of the holiday season. It is also the season for all of those born in October! It’s time to celebrate with one of the most colorful gemstones. William Shakespeare called the opal the ‘queen of gems’ and they are considered by...

Door County Pulse

Wood And Stone Highlighted at Plum Bottom

The Wood and Stone Art Show will take center stage at Plum Bottom Gallery on Oct. 23, 10 am – 5 pm. The featured artists will be at the gallery 1-3 pm, and artist talks will start at 2 pm. Sarka Evans spent the first half of her life in...
DESIGN
guideposts.org

Stones of Remembrance

“Choose twelve men from among the people, one from each tribe, and tell them to take up twelve stones…”—Joshua 4:2-3 (NIV) In the above verse, the stones from the river were used as a sign of what God had done for His people. What are the symbols in your Christian life? Is there an image that you could use to remind you of a specific time that God taught you a meaningful lesson?
RELIGION
cannoncourier.com

Stones River Chamber Players In Concert October 18

MTSU's Stones River Chamber Players are putting "Music in Motion" to set the "Momentum" for their 2021-22 season with a free opening concert Monday, Oct. 18, in the School of Music's Wright Music Building. The renowned faculty ensemble-in-residence's performance on the Hinton Hall stage begins at 8 p.m. Central Oct....
MURFREESBORO, TN
brownwoodnews.com

THE IDLE AMERICAN: Sticks and stones

Alexander William Kinglake is a name snuggled deeply inside of all-knowing Google. He was a 19th century lawyer who gave up his legal practice to become an author, best known for a single proverb: “Sticks and stones may break your bones, but words will never hurt you.”. It is believed...
GOOGLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
theirregular.com

Foliage walk on Stone Soup Gardens Trail October 17

FARMINGTON — Continuing its series of Community Walks, United Way will host a fall foliage walk on the Stone Soup Gardens trail in Farmington Sunday, Oct. 17 starting at 1 p.m. The public is invited, and there is no cost. The Stone Soup Gardens Trail is located at 482 Farmington...
FARMINGTON, ME
carvemag.com

Stone cold, not sober 2

20 minutes of stone cold not sober full length film cut down to 6:46. A short film following surfer Harry Timson around for 2 months and a short mission between lockdowns to Scotland.
ENTERTAINMENT
KRON4

Best pumice stone for feet

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Even though sandal season may be over in some parts of the country, you still want your feet looking and feeling smooth and healthy during the colder months. Plus, you’re going to have to reveal them again at some point. If you’re embarrassed to go barefoot because of calluses or hardened skin on your feet, it’s time to invest in a pumice stone. These natural, porous stones will painlessly exfoliate your feet, with a little scrubbing on your part, leaving your skin smooth and soft. They’re great for daily use and will extend the life of your pedicure. Plus, they’re affordably priced.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elko Daily Free Press

Rocking out with Chip Stone

ELKO – Music has always influenced Chip Stone’s life. An Elko City Councilman and owner of Stonecraft Jewelry, Stone also runs a third business, Stonerock Sound and Lighting, and performs in the local band Highjacked. According to Stone, it all started with his grandfather, who he watched perform every Sunday.
ELKO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stones#Mars#Latin#Romans#Windsor Fine Jewelers
ktswblog.net

“Shakin’ Off the Rust” With The Blue Stones

The Blue Stones is a two-man band that gave an incredible performance at The Ballroom in Austin, Texas on Oct 15. The Ballroom was a surprisingly small venue, but that did not limit the experience. The walls of the venue were lined with red curtains and string lights running along...
AUSTIN, TX
themusicuniverse.com

Allie Colleen releases ‘Stones’

Allie Colleen has announced the release of “Stones,” the final single and title track off her high demand debut album of the same name, available now on CD and digitally on November 26th. The stand-your-ground lyrics were co-written by Sara Brice, De’Leah Shane, Tony McVaney and Colleen. The new music was produced by Joe Costa and Ben Watts, engineered by Matt “Buster” Allen, mixed by Ben Watts and mastered by Alex Dobbert.
MUSIC
voicenewsnebraska.com

Back in Time at the Stone Barn

FILLEY – Exhibitor George Thompson of Beatrice was ... Sorry! A subscription is required to view the rest of this content. Please login below or Subscribe today.
FESTIVAL
kduz.com

Custom Stone Interiors KDUZ Pet Patrol October 22nd

Every week we will introduce you to some of the most adorable, adoptable pets available from our partner shelters across central and southern Minnesota. Join us live at 8:20 Friday mornings as we introduce them to you live on the air at the All-New 1260 and 965, Classic Hits KDUZ, brought to you each week by Custom Stone Interiors of St. Cloud.
PETS
Lifestyle
Celebrations
Halloween
rolling out

R&B statesmen Tommy DeBarge of Switch dies

R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
northernstar.info

Weekly horoscopes: Oct. 20 to Oct. 26

Do things still feel crazy? Mercury has left retrograde, but now there comes a brief period of the retrograde’s dying breaths before the planet fully comes back to direct. We’re not out of the woods yet. We must keep pushing forward with special attention to how we talk about others.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Soap Opera Couple Marries in Goth-Themed Wedding

Congratulations are in order for soap stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell, who are newlyweds! The couple married in a gothic "Till Death"-themed wedding ceremony on Saturday in Malibu, California, with their family, friends, and The Young and the Restless and General Hospital co-stars showing up to help celebrate their love.
RELATIONSHIPS
Eater

Merchant Roots Simmers ‘Stone Soup’ to Life with Mulled Wine and Magic Stones

It’s been more than three years since chef-owner Ryan Shelton debuted Merchant Roots as an artisan food shop and two since he ditched that idea to transformed the space into a fine dining restaurant. Of course, there’s been one global pandemic since then, which means this week will mark the restaurant’s relaunch as a collective dining experience, bringing diners indoors to enjoy a new menu with a playful theme — while the team’s still riding high on a heels of its recent inclusion in the California Michelin Guide for the first time.
FOOD & DRINKS
ahherald.com

“Little Women, the Musical” at Stone Church

Stone Church Players (aka SCP) is “delighted” to present Little Women, The Musical opening this Friday, October 15th and running for one weekend only with performances at 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday evenings and 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. This marks the second production from SCP since the pandemic following June’s successful Much Ado About Nothing performed outside on the campus of the All Saints’ Memorial Church in Atlantic Highlands. ‘Little Women’, however, will be performed inside the historic church, making it the first production since December 2019 to do so. Helmed by Artistic Director Michael McClellan of Long Branch and Lead Board Member Christine Jay of Freehold, the crew also includes Kara Leigh of Toms River as Music Director and Stephanie Schoppe of Brick as Stage Manager.
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ
KRQE News 13

Smells like witch spirit: How the ancient world’s scented sorceresses influence ideas about magic today

(THE CONVERSATION) Most perfume ads suggest that the right scent can make you sexy, alluring and successful. A blend by Black Phoenix Alchemy Labs, meanwhile, offers to make you smell like Hecate, the three-faced Greek goddess of witchcraft. As a classics scholar who studies both magic and the senses in the ancient world, this idea of a witch-inspired […]
LIFESTYLE

