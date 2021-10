Sheamus doesn't believe Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best football players of all time. With nearly 600 goals in his senior career (club and country), a European Championship, five Ballon d'Or's, and five Champions League titles, among other accomplishments, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most decorated players in the history of the sport. According to WWE Superstar Sheamus, however, Ronaldo is world-class but not one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots.

