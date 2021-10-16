CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

What you really need to get started in product photography

By Julie Powell
Photofocus
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProduct photography can be one of the most gear hungry genres out there. Cameras, and lights and modifiers and stands and backdrop rigs and more and more and more … you get the idea. But what do you really need to get started in product photography?. Consider WHAT you...

photofocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Phoblographer

Need an Affordable Lens for Bird Photography? Tamron Has You Covered

Own a Sony camera and photograph birds? Well, you should check out our 70-300mm review. Did you act yet? These deals aren’t going to last! The Tamron lens Instant Savings are back until October 31st! This time, you can score an even better price on lenses for the Sony FE camera system and more! If you’re a Sony camera user, then you’ve probably read all that we’ve said before about Tamron’s great value. Their Sony FE lenses are lightweight, useful, compact, fast to focus, and have weather resistance. The latter point is really one of their strongest features; we’ve seen less sensor dust than with many other lenses. What’s more, they’ve got great image quality too. Plus, some of the lenses can be had for your DSLR! Take a look at the instant savings below.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Photofocus

How can you be a colorblind photographer?

That comment led to my parents discovering that I was red-green colorblind. Years later, I am now a colorblind night photographer. Some people think that if someone is colorblind, they see only black and white. That is an extremel1y rare occurrence. I am red-green colorblind, also known as deuteranopia. Approximately...
PHOTOGRAPHY
lifewire.com

Do You Really Need the New MacBook Pro?

Apple’s new MacBook Pro is—as Apple’s keynote speakers on Monday never tired of repeating—the best MacBook ever. But is it right for you?. The new MacBook Pro is just incredible. Over the past year, rumors about the pro Apple Silicon laptop have seemed more like wishcasting than credible leaks. And yet they all came true. From the slim-bezel, micro-LED-backed screen, to an HDMI port and SD card slot, a massive 64GB RAM capacity, and the triumphant return of the MagSafe charger—it seems like Apple has shaken off its obsession with minimalism. The computer is impressive. But is it right for you?
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Social Media Marketing#Jewelry#Camera#Nikon#Tamron
CNET

Windows 11: Wondering if you really need to upgrade? Here's what to consider

Windows 11 started to roll out to eligible devices Oct. 5, marking the unofficial sunset for Windows 10. But you'll have some time to decide when to make the jump: Microsoft's gradual rollout means not every Windows 10 device was able to upgrade on Day One. However, the company has announced that Windows 10 support will end in 2025, so there is a time limit on the decision, albeit a lengthy one.
COMPUTERS
Photofocus

Going wide: My five favorite ultra wide-angle lenses for real estate and weddings

Wide-angle lenses. You either love them or you hate them, you get them or you don’t. My professional work is fairly evenly split between weddings and portraits and real estate photography. Over the last 16 years with my business and my YouTube channel, I’ve had the opportunity to work with a variety of wide-angle lenses. This list represents my favorites.
TECHNOLOGY
Photofocus

Improve your landscape photography with these 10 tips

Landscape photography is a huge passion for many photographers. My enjoyment of photographing landscape stems from the desire to be in a beautiful location, and also to come home with an image that I would gladly hang on my wall. There is definitely an art to photographing landscapes, so here...
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
SONY
Photofocus

Video 101: What’s the difference between HDMI and SDI?

SDI (Serial Digital Interface) The SDI specification was introduced in 1989 by the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, aka SMPTE. SDI connections have a single pin and use either locking BNC connectors or non-locking mini BNC plugs. BNC has come to be known as the British Naval Connector developed when the reliability of radio signals was key on ships at sea.
COMPUTERS
TODAY.com

These 5 time-saving makeup products are all you need to get ready in minutes

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Many of...
MAKEUP
Photofocus

Developing high-end hotel property photography

High-end hotels want what I call super beauty images. That means in addition to having a solid composition that tells the story of the room, it also has to be retouched beautifully … and fully! Here’s the story of one image at a newly re-branded property here in Sedona. The...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Photofocus

Canon EOS R5 review: A near-perfect camera for photographers

The Canon EOS R5 isn’t the newest kid on the block now. Still, it is a pro-grade camera that many photographers still flutter their eyelashes at. I’ve had the EOS R5 in our hands for a while now and we’re ready to bring you our full review of this full-frame powerhouse of a camera.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 70-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy today

You shouldn’t hold yourself back from taking advantage of 4K TV deals, as there’s nothing like watching your favorite shows on your home theater setup to unwind after a long day. It’s recommended to get the largest screen that your budget allows, but with Best Buy TV deals, which includes 70-inch TV deals, you might be surprised that you can afford a massive display. For example, Best Buy is selling the Hisense 70A6G at $270 off, bringing the price of the 70-inch 4K TV down to just $580 from its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Lowe's Black Friday deals — best early sales in 2021

Lowe's Black Friday deals are starting early with gifts for everyone on your holiday list. Like most retailers, Lowe's is releasing a sneak peek of its holiday deals. While these aren't official Black Friday deals yet, there are plenty of savings to be had right now. For instance, one of...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

🚨 Amazon early Black Friday deals start now! Here's how to find them 🚨

Amazon recently announced all the details surrounding its big holiday sales. What’s more, all of Amazon’s big plans in the run-up to Black Friday have been revealed. We’ll save you from the suspense: all of the early Amazon Black Friday deals are crazy. And they’re available right now! Amazon is known for running fantastic deals each year in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. But we can’t recall the retail giant ever running deals this good so far ahead of the holidays. You really have to see them to believe them. Lucky for you, we’re going to show you...
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Free Amazon cash, $20 must-have Alexa gadget, bedding sale, more

The weekend has finally arrived, which means you can sit back and relax. Or, you can run around with your family trying to make the most of your weekend. In either case, saving some money on best-selling products should be a nice change of pace. And today, amid all the amazing sales like the Best Buy early Black Friday sale to Amazon’s epic daily deals page, we dug up 10 particularly amazing deals that you won’t want to miss. Saturday’s best deals 🚨 FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free! First-time gift card...
SHOPPING
Tom's Guide

How to make your Android phone charge faster

Knowing how to make your Android phone charge faster can be the difference between having plenty of juice left at the end of the day, or being left with a device that's more useful as a doorstop. Of course many of the best Android phones now have built-in fast charging,...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy