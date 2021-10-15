Succession Returns For Season 3 on HBO October 17

The premiere of Succession season 3 takes place this Sunday on HBO. We’ll be revealing the filming locations for Succession episode by episode. Also, catch up on all the fabulous filming locations of the first two seasons below. The drama is one of those shows that grows on you and suddenly hits you with a bang, making that binge session worth it. As we enter into the new season, the Roy family and its media company Waystar Royco are grappling with the fallout of Kendall Roy’s revelation in a press conference about wrongdoing in the cruise division. He pinned the blame on his father, Logan, the patriarch of the family. The new season also introduces a new character, Lukas Mattson, a tech founder and CEO played by Alexander Skarsgård.

