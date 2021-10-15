CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Succession Returns For Season 3 on HBO October 17

By Alex McGaughey
blackfilm.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait is over! The HBO Original series, Succession, will debut season three of the award-winning series Sunday, October 17 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT). The nine episode season will debut on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Succession explores themes of power and family...

‘Succession’ Returns, New Seasons of ‘Baptiste,’ ‘Hightown,’ ‘Fear,’ No Sweat with Heather Locklear

HBO’s Emmy-winning Succession returns after two years with a sizzling third season. Fiona Shaw is riveting in a second season of the Masterpiece Mystery! international thriller Baptiste. Starz goes back to Provincetown for a second season of the gritty crime drama Hightown. Add nuclear apocalypse to the zombie-infested world of Fear the Walking Dead in its seventh season. Melrose Place’s Heather Locklear stars in a Lifetime movie about Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff co-founder Kristine Carlson rebounding from tragedy.
‘Succession’ Season 3 Premiere Draws 1.4 Million Viewers Across Multiple HBO Platforms

The “Succession” Season 3 premiere put up 1.4 million viewers across multiple HBO platforms. That’s roughly the same number of people in contention to run Waystar Royco. Anyway, that tally makes Sunday the largest premiere-date audience for the series thus far, beating the Season 2 premiere by 13% — the previous record holder — and the Season 2 finale by 21%.
Succession (Season 3 Episode 1) HBO, “Secession”, trailer, release date

Following his bombshell presser, a righteous Kendall scrambles to find a base of operations, while Logan’s team searches for safe harbor. Startattle.com – Succession | HBO. Network: HBO. Episode title: “Secession”. Release date: October 17, 2021 at 9pm EST. Cast:. · Alan Ruck as Connor Roy. · Arian Moayed as...
How do I watch ‘Succession’ if I don’t have HBO?

“Succession” will air on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. This will be the start of its third season. The series stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck, and Hiam Abbass. Here’s what you need to know...
Succession Season 3 Review: HBO's Vicious Satire Shreds the Last of Your Trust in the Roys

So much has been made of Succession finally coming back after its unexpectedly lengthy hiatus (two years!) that I was nervous these new episodes would simply never be able to live up to the hype the HBO dramedy's passionate fanbase has created around it. I'm happy to say I was wrong: In Season 3, Succession comes back swinging right from the start, letting the all-out family war it's put into motion roll out in deliciously vicious glory.
HBO's 'Succession' gears up for more family intrigue, backstabbing

“Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong has no clue why people like his show. Sure, it tracks the machinations of a very wealthy family and, yes, it’s fun to see the rich deal with problems. But what do viewers want to see?. More of the same?, he asks. But “you can get...
‘Succession’ Scores 1.4 Million Viewers In Season 3 Debut; HBO Says Drama Marks Biggest Premiere Since HBO Max Launch

Logan, Kendall and the rest of the dysfunctional Roy family returned to HBO for Season 3 of Succession on Sunday, hitting a milestone for HBO in the process. Drawing more than 1.4 million viewers across all platforms, the Emmy-winning drama marked the best premiere night performance of any HBO original series since HBO Max launched in May 2020, per HBO. Succession, which stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, returned with a 13% increase in viewership from its Season 2 premiere. Digital viewing was up 214% from the Season 2 premiere. HBO Max also shared that the debut...
Succession season 3 premieres Sunday: How to watch HBO's family feud

Get ready for more deliciously disloyal family feuding as Succession season 3 descends toward a helipad near you Sunday with a premiere episode titled Secession. HBO's razor-sharp drama once again pits members of the Roy dynasty against one another in their never-ending acid-tongued battle, but will new faces Alexander Skarsgard and Adrien Brody help or hinder the family that loves to hate? Will Roman and Gerri get serious? And will Kendall treat us to another cringe-worthy rap? As we wait to find out, check out the latest trailer to see Logan go "full f***ing beast!"
NYC Filming Locations for Succession on HBO

The premiere of Succession season 3 takes place this Sunday on HBO. We’ll be revealing the filming locations for Succession episode by episode. Also, catch up on all the fabulous filming locations of the first two seasons below. The drama is one of those shows that grows on you and suddenly hits you with a bang, making that binge session worth it. As we enter into the new season, the Roy family and its media company Waystar Royco are grappling with the fallout of Kendall Roy’s revelation in a press conference about wrongdoing in the cruise division. He pinned the blame on his father, Logan, the patriarch of the family. The new season also introduces a new character, Lukas Mattson, a tech founder and CEO played by Alexander Skarsgård.
‘Succession’ Season 3 Premiere Draws Series’ Highest Viewership, HBO Says

The Roys are back — and bigger than ever, according to HBO. Season 3 of HBO’s family-dynasty drama “Succession,” which premiered Sunday night, drew over 1.4 million viewers across all platforms, the network said. That was a viewership high-water mark for the series, and it was the best premiere-night performance of any HBO original series since the launch of HBO Max in May 2020.
The True Cost of Wealth on HBO’s Succession

As Season 3 of Succession begins, the mighty Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox) is in the crosshairs. His son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) has exposed the family patriarch’s involvement in covering up a litany of scandals at their company, Waystar Royco, calling him “a malignant presence, a bully, and a liar.” The impulsive decision could be fatal for the media conglomerate, potentially attracting the attention of the government and affecting every employee. Thousands of jobs are on the line, and the future of news in Succession’s America is at stake.
Succession Season 3 review roundup: What the critics are saying about new season of HBO series

HBO’s mega hit Succession has finally returned for its highly anticipated, pandemic-delayed third season and the first episode is getting rave reviews online. Following a bombshell end to the second series, which concluded in October 2019, audiences have been left waiting over a year for a new season. The darkly funny satirical drama about a powerful American media conglomerate and the family that controls it, the second season of Succession ended with a major cliffhanger that left fans reeling. The show’s all-star ensemble cast led by Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong are joined by actors Alexander Skarsgård and...
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11 Trailer: Larry David Returns as a ‘Singular Man’ on HBO

The world has changed but Larry David hasn’t. That’s the best possible news for the legion fanbase of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” the comedian’s long-running half-hour series. HBO dropped the trailer for its upcoming Season 11 on Wednesday, October 13, featuring guest stars Patton Oswalt, Vince Vaughn, Jon Hamm, Seth Rogen, and more. The series originally debuted in 2001 and has run for more than 100 episodes. “Curb Your Enthusiasm” stars “Seinfeld” co-creator David as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life. The series also stars Susie Essman (“Broad City”), Jeff Garlin (“The Goldbergs”),...
‘The White Lotus’: Jennifer Coolidge Returning For Season 2 Of HBO’s Dark Comedy

The White Lotus standout Jennifer Coolidge is returning for Season 2 of HBO’s hit social satire from Enlightened creator Mike White, sources confirm to Deadline. Coolidge was a fan-favorite and received critical praise and Emmy buzz for her role as Tanya McQuoid in Season 1 of The White Lotus. Noone is commenting but we hear Coolidge is in talks to reprise her role, a wealthy, unstable woman, recovering from the death of her mother, traveling alone to the hotel, looking for love and in desperate need of a massage, per HBO’s official character description. The first season followed a number of visitors...
Titans will be back for Season 4 on HBO Max

The Titans will be back for a fourth season on HBO Max and we could not be happier for more of our superheroes and of course our SuperDog!. In a post shared to the DC Titans Instagram page on October 16, we were treated to a video montage of action seasons from the first three seasons of the superhero drama. And at the very end, Brenton Thwaites (our Nightwing/Dick Grayson) revealed the exciting news that the series had been renewed for a fourth season.
‘Pennyworth’ Is Moving to HBO Max for Season 3 in 2022

Just like happened with a couple DC Universe shows in the past, HBO Max is becoming the new home for an EPIX series about a DC character. At DC FanDome, HBO Max announced that Pennyworth, which aired its first two seasons on EPIX, will be moving to the streaming service. It will become a Max Original for its upcoming Season 3, set to be released in 2022. The first two seasons will be available to stream on HBO Max in early 2022.
