DC FanDome has come to an end, and the event's finale was all about The Batman. Not only did fans get to see a new trailer for the highly-anticipated film, but there was an awesome featurette with special guests Matt Reeves (the director), Robert Pattinson (Batman), and Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman). There are so many things to unpack from DC FanDome's The Batman segment ranging from Andy Serkis' first appearance as Alfred to a look at some more of the Riddler's victims. Twitter is abuzz talking about the new trailer, and folks are especially excited about all of the moments featuring Kravitz as Catwoman. Before checking out some of the tweets from fans, you can view Reeves' reaction to the trailer in the post below...

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO