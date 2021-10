Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 48MP, 8MP, 2MP; 20MP. While it launched globally in 2020, the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is only just now arriving stateside. Sandwiched between the $279.99 Galaxy A32 5G and the $499.99 Galaxy A52 5G, the $399.99 Galaxy A42 5G fails to stand out. Ultimately, its millimeter-wave (mmWave) 5G connectivity and long battery life don’t make up for underwhelming cameras, a low-resolution display, and sluggish performance. We recommend the Galaxy A32 5G if you're looking to spend less, or the $449.99 Google Pixel 5a with 5G if you have a bit more cash to spare. No matter your budget, both phones offer a better blend of features and performance for their respective prices.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO