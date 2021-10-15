CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Says She's TIred of Getting Bullied, Will Keep Quiet From Now On

By Erika Dee
musictimes.com
 10 days ago

Cardi B is noticeably quieter in social media about her political views. One can chuck it to her being a mom, but that's not it, at all. "It was stressful," the "Up" rapper confessed, to have political disagreements with Republicans. This is why she eventually stopped speaking out on the...

HollywoodLife

Cardi B Reveals Why She’s No Longer Vocal About Politics: ‘I’m Tired Of Getting Bullied’

The ‘Up’ rapper admitted that clashing with Republicans was exhausting, and that played a key part in her stopping speaking out on political issues. Regularly being vocal about political issues can be tiring, and Cardi B admitted that getting negative responses from conservatives made her want to stop speaking out. The 29-year-old rapper responded to a fan who asked about why she doesn’t seem to voice her opinions nearly as much as she used to in an October 14 tweet. She admitted that backlash from both right-leaning people as well as some people that she was trying to help made her want to stop.
Indy100

Cardi B goes wild after discovering that the star of ‘You’ knows who she is

We all have our fangirl moments and it seems even Cardi B is no exception after she shared her shock at discovering You star Penn Badgley knows who she is. In a resurfaced clip, the lead actor in the hit Netflix series mentioned the 29-year-old during a press interview back when he was promoting the first season of the show and went on to applaud how “incredibly authentic” she is on social media.
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Receives Support From The GOP After Political Backlash

Cardi B has always been known for having a political side to her. During the 2020 primaries on the Democratic side, Cardi B had numerous interviews with the likes of Bernie Sanders, where she spoke about taxes and the potential success of a democratic socialist platform. Once Bernie was defeated, Cardi started to talk to Joe Biden as he was set to take on Donald Trump in the General Election.
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Explains Why She No Longer Speaks About Politics

Cardi B previously spent a lot of her free time speaking about political matters on social media, combatting Republican ideologies, and using her platform to amplify the voices of her community. While she was one of the loudest celebrity voices on several important topics, the "WAP" rapper has seemingly decided to move away from politics, explaining to her fans on Thursday night why she hasn't been sharing her thoughts on the state of the country lately.
BET

Cardi B Jokingly Predicts How She Will React To Adele’s New Music

We are all prepared for some new music from Adele who is slated to make her comeback on the scene with her new single “Easy On Me” on Friday (Oct. 15). Ahead of the release, Adele shared a snippet of the track featuring an emotional ballad and Cardi B had a hilarious reaction to the teaser. “Adele gonna make me argue with my man before my birthday,” the “WAP” rapper said on Twitter. She celebrated her 29th birthday on Monday (Oct. 11).
@wearemitu

Cardi B Got a Mansion In the Dominican Republic From Offset For Her Birthday

Cardi B is having possibly her best birthday yet. The Bronx-born rapper and entrepreneur turned 29 on Monday, and if you’ve been following her on social media, you know she’s been having the time of her life. In between partying and dancing, Cardi has been getting gifts. Lots of gifts. And while both her and her husband Offset are known for the extravagant gifts they give each other, this year, the Migos rapper took his generosity to another level.
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
TheDailyBeast

Katie Couric Texted Serial Creep Matt Lauer Post-Firing to Say ‘I Am Crushed. I Love You’

In her new memoir, veteran TV anchor Katie Couric said she had conflicted emotions after her Today show co-host Matt Lauer was ousted over bombshell allegations that he preyed upon and sexually harassed young women. According to the Daily Mail, she wrote that despite the “awful things” Lauer had done, her “heart sank” at his firing. She sent supportive text messages when he was fired in 2017, writing that it felt “heartless” to abandon someone she spent so many years sitting beside. “I am crushed. I love you and care about you deeply. I am here. Please let me know if you want to talk. There will be better days ahead,” she wrote. Lauer sent a kissy-face emoji in response. However, Couric admits that she had “heard whispers” from around the studio about Lauer. Still, she insists that he was a “decent” man.
