Atalanta president Antonio Percassi admits it can be difficult working with coach Gian Piero Gasperini. Percassi is fully behind Gasperini, but admits he can be hard work. "It's not easy," he revealed. “But by now we have adopted him and above all understood him. After the games we allow him to let off steam and then we know that the next day he is much more peaceful.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO