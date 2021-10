Podium work is progressing for Madison House, an 805-foot-tall residential skyscraper at 126 Madison Avenue and the tallest structure in the Midtown district of NoMad. Alternately addressed as 15 East 30th Street, the 62-story tower is designed by Handel Architects and developed by Fosun Group and JD Carlisle and will yield 199 condominiums with sales and marketing led by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, as well as 7,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Madison House has a footprint stretching between East 30th and 31st Streets and Madison Avenue. Madison House is currently more than 50 percent sold with over $300 million in sales, and occupancy is expected to begin this winter.

