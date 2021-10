Chris Eubank Jr finally returns to the ring on Saturday evening as he takes on Wanik Awdijan in Newcastle. The British middleweight was originally slated to return on 2 October but his opponent, Sven Elbir, was forced to withdraw at late notice after contracting Covid-19. Eubank will now face Awdijan instead. The German has rarely fought outside of Germany but has only lost once in a nine-year professional career. For Eubank, though, it is expected to be little more than a warm-up ahead of a higher-profile clash, with Wales’s Liam Williams mooted as a potential opponent. Here is everything you...

