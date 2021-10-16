PlanetWavesFM

Dr. Fauci recently made a prediction that has experts worried about another surge of infections in Texas (and several other states). "As long as you have virus freely circulating in the environment in society, jumping from person to person, that virus, by the fact that it continually replicates, gives itself ample opportunity to mutate," Fauci noted. Since Texas has looser restrictions than Democratic states such as California, the virus will have a higher probability of developing a variant that can evade vaccines. And obviously, a terrifying development like that could undo a lot of hard work and sacrifice made by the American people.
