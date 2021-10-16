CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

PlanetWavesFM

Mothering
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI just broadcast a new interview with the longtime editor of MOTHERING, Peggy O'Mara. She talks about...

www.mothering.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 28

Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
PHARMACEUTICALS
abc17news.com

The myths about slavery that still hold America captive

At first, Clint Smith had trouble making out the objects beside a white picket fence in the distance. Then he drew closer; what he saw made him shudder. Planted in a garden bed in front of the fence were the heads of 55 Black men impaled on metal rods, their eyes shut and jaws clenched in anguish.
SOCIETY
althealthworks.com

Mysterious Honey Discovered That Kills All Bacteria Scientists Throw At It

The health benefits of raw, unprocessed honey are well known, but in Australia, scientists recently made a startling discovery – that one particular, obscure type of honey is capable of killing just about everything scientists throw at it, including some of the worst bacteria known to man. The findings were...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#American
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
Best Life

These 5 Popular Foods Are Disappearing From Shelves Nationwide

After bounding back with a summer surge, experts are once again becoming optimistic that the current decline in COVID-19 case numbers could be the beginning of the end of the pandemic. But even as the tides begin to turn against the virus, some of the disruptions it has caused in the world are still having a significant effect on everyday lives—especially when it comes to shortages of specific essential items. Now, food manufacturers and grocery stores are warning that certain popular foods are disappearing from shelves across the U.S. as lingering supply chain issues make it harder to keep items stocked, CNN Business reports.
RETAIL
Indy100

‘Anti-Karen’ coffee shop gets bombarded by complaints from actual Karens

The Karens have unionized. A ‘Literal Karen’ rallied up other Karens via Facebook to boycott a coffee shop over its ‘anti-Karen’ sign and coffee cups. TikTok user @therealkarenshub’s posted the sign and coffee cups amongst a montage of angry reviews and messages. Since being posted on Wednesday, has garnered over 829,000 views and 76,000 likes since being posted on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Belief.Net

7 Bible Verses to Remember When You Are Overwhelmed by the News

The news can be a little overpowering to watch, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. Hearing about thousands of people dying every day could rattle anyone. Couple this with international events, national violence, and local violence, and you may feel like it's hard to catch your breath. There could also be times where you feel like you can't escape the news since it's on 24/7. These are the times that we should cling to God and our faith. The Bible says that we must be calm in times of trouble. There may be a lot going on in the world, but God is still in control. He has a plan, and we have to trust Him. Here are a few Bible verses to which you can go back whenever you're overwhelmed by the news.
RELIGION
MIAMIDIARIO

Woman gives birth to 6.4-kilogram child in Arizona

A woman in Arizona (United States) went viral by giving birth to a baby weighing 14 pounds, a weight that is approximately twice the size of an average newborn. Cary is Patonai, who has his inspiring story, because before having her son Finnley (the name of the minor newborn), 19 suffered spontaneous abortions, reported eltiempo.
ARIZONA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

A Virus Considered Eradicated in 2019 Just Made a Comeback

Trying to contain the polio epidemic in New York (1916)Polio Eradication. Our world has seen pandemics and epidemics since our world started to become more and more populated, however, every major medical catastrophe we somehow managed to get through. The Black Death came and went, so did the Spanish Flu, but there is a virus that is very notorious in our history for it being present for many years. Just as we thought that we managed to eradicate it from the face of this planet, it has come back yet again during this current pandemic, as if things weren’t bad enough.
Matt Lillywhite

Dr. Fauci Predicts The Future Of The Pandemic In Texas

Dr. Fauci recently made a prediction that has experts worried about another surge of infections in Texas (and several other states). "As long as you have virus freely circulating in the environment in society, jumping from person to person, that virus, by the fact that it continually replicates, gives itself ample opportunity to mutate," Fauci noted. Since Texas has looser restrictions than Democratic states such as California, the virus will have a higher probability of developing a variant that can evade vaccines. And obviously, a terrifying development like that could undo a lot of hard work and sacrifice made by the American people.
TEXAS STATE
Lancaster Online

Understanding critical race theory (letter)

Thanks to Alex Geli for his helpful article on critical race theory in the Oct. 3 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“A new critical divide”). In attempting to allay the fears of parents of school-age children, he has reported on a fair definition. “CRT … is a legal study of the...
LANCASTER, PA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Why we need to combat critical race theory

Across America a radical ideology is taking hold. Critical race theory argues that the United States is founded on racial supremacy and oppression. Instead of viewing each American as an individual, critical race theory teaches people to regard one another as either an oppressor or one of the oppressed. A form of Marxism, critical race theory categorizes society not by class but by race. It is an inherently divisive ideology.
EDUCATION
MSNBC

Critical race theory is urgently necessary. Just look at this Tennessee county.

A shocking report published by ProPublica on Friday offers the latest evidence that more critical race theory education — not less — is needed in America. As conservatives across the country revolt against lesson plans about systemic racism and inequality, their arguments are being undermined by incidents of racial injustice in their own states.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy