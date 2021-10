Team Blair Tahoe, the highest performing Compass team in the Lake Tahoe region, has announced their expansion with the development of a new Division at Nakoma Resort. Located less than an hour north of Truckee in eastern Plumas County, Nakoma is a luxury resort and residential community offering ample opportunity to enjoy the scenic alpine surroundings in comfort and style. Luxury turnkey options and custom home builds available at Nakoma offer an enticing, economically attractive alternative to prospective buyers looking for real estate in the Truckee-Tahoe area.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO