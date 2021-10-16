New skyscraper lab will test elevators high above Atlanta

New York City’s Department of Buildings (DOB) has proposed creating a new Major Projects Development Program for the city’s largest building construction projects. “This new initiative is intended to improve both safety and efficiency on these complex work sites by increasing the levels of support and collaboration throughout the entire duration of the development process, from the initial application filings, all the way to the final sign-offs of the completed project,” DOB says in a statement. “By providing consistent consultations to these developers regarding planning for effective compliance with city regulations, this program is intended to help construction projects get off the ground safely and avoid work stoppages. This in turn will contribute to the number of available jobs for construction professionals in our city, which has long been a pathway to the middle class for New Yorkers.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO