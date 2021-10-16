CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The global economy's 2020 hangover is far from over

By By Allison Morrow, CNN Business
KIMT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's almost 2022, but 2020 isn't done with us yet. Despite good news about Covid-19 vaccinations, a solid economic rebound and seemingly boundless optimism on Wall Street, we're nowhere near out of the woods. The global supply chain is a wreck. Europe and Asia are facing a potentially crippling...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

As prices rise, so do risks for Biden

Soaring prices are becoming an economic and political minefield for the Biden administration, said Megan Cassella at Politico. The cost of goods and services continued to tick higher in September and is now up 5.4 percent from a year earlier. "The massive price spikes to travel services, used cars, and other goods" tied to the economy's reopening this summer "were initially dismissed as fleeting phenomena." But ongoing supply-chain disruptions and a deepening labor shortage combined with unleashed consumer demand is looking like a recipe for disaster as the United States heads into the holiday season. "Concern about the potential political fallout" is growing as more "voters feel the squeeze of elevated prices" at the grocery store and gas pump.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Macguineas
IBTimes

Yellen Sees US Inflation Moderating By Mid-to-late 2022

Inflation in the United States, pushed upward by pandemic-related supply and labor problems, should return to more moderate levels in the second half of next year, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday. With supply-chain woes slowing deliveries of a range of parts, including the semiconductors needed by automakers, and amid...
BUSINESS
New York Post

Don’t expect supply-chain or price relief any time soon

President Joe Biden, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have told the public not to worry over the recent inflation, which they insist is “transitory.” They link the problem to supply-chain constraints that they suggest will soon lift. Supply problems have certainly contributed, but early relief seems unlikely.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Economy#Consumer Price Index#Inflation#Heating Oil#Jones Trading#The White House#Duke University#The Federal Reserve
Birmingham Star

The 2021 oil price rally is far from over

Even after hitting the highest levels in several years in recent days, oil prices have further room to rise this winter. At least short-term market fundamentals suggest so, analysts say. Inventories around the world have fallen to below the pre-pandemic five-year average as stocks are depleting, with demand bouncing back...
TRAFFIC
moneyweek.com

China’s economy faces a triple shock

Can anything stop rising inflation? asks Daniel Moss on Bloomberg. How about a Chinese slowdown? The world’s second-biggest economy grew at a record 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year but has slowed sharply. GDP rose by an annual 4.9% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in a year and down from the 7.9% rate recorded between April and June, says Katie Silver for the BBC. Soaring commodity prices have seen many provinces impose electricity rationing, which is weighing on industries such as cement, steel and aluminium smelting.
BUSINESS
AFP

US budget deficit falls in 2021 to $2.8 tn as economy recovers

The US budget deficit narrowed slightly in the past year as the economy recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, falling $360 billion to $2.8 trillion, the government reported Friday. The result for the fiscal year ended September 30 was far better than expected a few months ago, but just shy of the record set in 2020 during the worst of the health crisis that shuttered businesses nationwide and caused millions of layoffs. The improvement reflected a more than $600 billion increase in tax revenues as the economy was able to restart following the pandemic shutdowns, according to data from the Treasury Department and White House budget office. "Today's joint budget statement is further evidence that America's economy is in the midst of a recovery," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, crediting the huge American Rescue Plan stimulus package approved early this year.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
AFP

Fed's Powell says 'premature' to up rates despite inflation risk

Despite a risk that high inflation in the United States could persist, it would be "premature" to raise borrowing rates and risk slowing the economic recovery, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday. The US central bank chief acknowledged that supply constraints and shortages that have caused prices to rise sharply are "likely to last longer than previously expected, likely well into next year." But at the Fed "we need to be patient," Powell said during a panel discussion organized by South Africa's central bank. The Fed is "on track" to begin to pull back on its massive monthly bond purchases, which would be completed by mid-2022, he said.
BUSINESS
WTAJ

US budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, 2nd highest

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. budget deficit totaled $2.77 trillion for 2021, the second-highest on record but an improvement from the all-time high of $3.13 trillion reached in 2020. The deficits in both years reflect trillions of dollars in government spending to counteract the devastating effects of a global pandemic. The Biden administration said Friday […]
U.S. POLITICS
Shore News Network

Pete Buttigieg Predicts More Supply Chain Problems Because Of Biden’s Economic Success — Here’s What The Experts Say

Economic experts pushed back on the Biden administration’s claim that widespread supply chain issues in the U.S. were the result of its successful economic agenda. “Demand is off the charts. Retail sales are through the roof,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said during an interview Sunday. “And if you think about those images of ships, for example, waiting at anchor on the West Coast – every one of those ships is full of record amounts of goods that Americans are buying because demand is up because income is up because the president has successfully guided this economy out of the teeth of a terrifying recession.”
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin soars, can the US economy be far behind?

Bitcoin has had a most optimistic month, rocketing almost 60% higher in three weeks. The US economy is beset with labor shortages, inflation, falling growth and an inability to conclude the pandemic. Interest rates are rising as the Federal Reserve contemplates ending economic support. Is Bitcoin's extreme optimism a better indicator of the future than the dour statistics from the US government? Join senior analysts Valeria Bednarik, Yohay Elam, Eren Sengezer and Joseph Trevisani for a look into two market visions.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy