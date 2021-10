Brandi Carlile has announced tour plans for 2022. The singer-songwriter will hit the road for her Beyond These Silent Days Tour in June. After teasing the news with commercials during Saturday Night Live on Saturday night (Oct. 23), during which Carlile made her first-ever appearance as the late-night sketch comedy television show's musical guest, Carlile announced her Beyond These Silent Days Tour on Monday (Oct. 25). The trek takes its name from her newest album, In These Silent Days, which arrived on Oct. 1.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO