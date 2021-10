This Saturday the Alabama Crimson Tide will host its homecoming game against the Tennessee Volunteers in Tuscaloosa. So far this season the Vols have had 200 yards rushing and passing in four of the last five games. In order to beat the Tide's defense they will need to be as fearless as possible. Alabama's defense is on another level after getting overcome by Florida's run game a month ago in "The Swamp."

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO