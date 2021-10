Heartache at homecoming for the Central High Falcons(3-6, 2-4), as the Sipsey Valley Bears(3-6, 2-4) pull the upset 13-12, crushing Central’s hopes for a playoff spot. “We want to work hard so the next play can be better than the last and grind to get better… Our goal each day is to get better, work harder and I’m super proud of these guys. They got the outcome they deserve,” said Sipsey Valley head coach Scott Marchant.

