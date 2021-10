There are endless stories and speculation about what was possibly said and done behind closed doors between Princess Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles. The late Princess of Wales herself even told Martin Bashir in her infamous BBC Panorama interview that, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded." While Diana never mentioned Camilla by name, the world assumed that she was talking about Prince Charles' alleged mistress at the time, while also making it pretty clear that she knew what was probably going on behind her back during their marriage.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO