Miley Cyrus Flashed Her Super Sculpted Legs While Strutting Onstage In Shimmery, Red Shorts At ACL

By Sarah Felbin
womansday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiley Cyrus Thought She'd DIE Without a Partner After Liam Hemsworth Split!. Miley Cyrus, 28, revealed her long, lean legs onstage at the Austin City Limits music festival in a new post on Instagram. The pop star rocked a red, shimmery pair of shorts that totally showed off her...

