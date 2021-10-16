West Ham boss Moyes: What I think of Benitez at Everton

Everton boss Rafa Benitez admits the board were unsure about hiring him due to his time in China. Benitez has spoken of the interview process. "This [the Everton job] was a great opportunity," he told the Liverpool Echo. "The owners have ambition and they want to compete, they want to do well and there is the new stadium so everything was fine. It was just a question of agreeing that this was the right solution for me and for them.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO