Premier League

West Ham boss Moyes: What I think of Benitez at Everton

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Ham boss David Moyes is looking forward to facing Rafa Benitez at former club Everton. The pair met a number of times in Merseyside derbies when Benitez was in charge of Liverpool and Moyes managed Everton, and the West Ham boss...

BBC

Everton v West Ham: Last time out

Everton host West Ham in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the only goal as Everton claimed a hard-earned victory away to Champions League hopefuls West Ham in May. Calvert-Lewin met Ben Godfrey's pass...
Tribal Football

Ogbonna proves matchwinner as West Ham triumph at Everton

Angelo Ogbonna headed a second-half winner to give West Ham United a hard-fought victory at Everton. In a game of few clear-cut chances, defender Ogbonna netted the only goal in the 74th minute, rising inside the six-yard box to flick home Jarrod Bowen's corner. The Hammers dominated the first half...
goal.com

Everton provide injury update on Iwobi ahead of West Ham United clash

The Nigeria international has resumed training but will miss the Toffees match against the Hammers. Everton have confirmed Alex Iwobi has resumed training, nonetheless, he will not take part against West Ham United on Sunday. The African star suffered a knock that kept him out of the club’s 1-1 draw...
David Moyes
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez pushed about Newcastle approach

Everton boss Rafa Benitez was tightlipped today when asked about an approach from Newcastle United. Since their takeover, Newcastle's new owners have been linked with an attempt to bring Benitez back to the club. The Spaniard said today: "I have a great relationship with the fans at Newcastle and with...
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez admits board were unsure after China spell

Everton boss Rafa Benitez admits the board were unsure about hiring him due to his time in China. Benitez has spoken of the interview process. "This [the Everton job] was a great opportunity," he told the Liverpool Echo. "The owners have ambition and they want to compete, they want to do well and there is the new stadium so everything was fine. It was just a question of agreeing that this was the right solution for me and for them.
SkySports

David Moyes exclusive: My greatest team, the West Ham way, Everton reunion

David Moyes has managed four clubs over an eight-year period since he left Goodison Park and yet for most fans, he is still primarily associated with Everton. However, while his name was cemented into Toffees folklore during 11 years on Merseyside in which the team finished inside the Premier League's top eight on nine occasions, it is in the east end of London, at West Ham, where Moyes' greatest-ever project is unfolding.
Tribal Football

Hurst excited by Moyes' West Ham

West Ham United legend Geoff Hurst has said the club are enjoying a 'great journey'. The Hammers have so far performed well whilst juggling Premier League and Europa League duties. David Moyes' side have won both of their group games, and Hurst thinks they are capable of going all the...
FanSided

Everton: Why the West Ham United clash is crucial for Everton

Everton host West Ham United on Sunday in a clash which should be seen as a derby for both the teams involved. The Toffees have racked up 14 points in the Premier League so far, winning 4, drawing 2 and losing just 1. Whereas West Ham have accumulated 11 points, winning 3, drawing 2 and losing 2 during the same time period.
Sports
The Independent

Moyes thankful for Angelo Ogbonna’s winner as West Ham edge former side Everton

West Ham manager David Moyes was thankful for Angelo Ogbonna’s 74th-minute headed winner in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over former club Everton as he was annoyed his side had not scored more before then.The centre-back flicked home a header late on for a Premier League high 29th set-piece goal – excluding penalties – since Moyes returned to the club for his second spell in charge in December 2019.It was only the Scot’s third Premier League victory over former Merseyside adversary Rafael Benitez who saw his 100 per cent home record ended, in 16 Premier League matches and his first since...
chatsports.com

Everton 0-1 West Ham: David Moyes' men secure a deserved win through Angelo Ogbonna's header to move sixth and condemn the Toffees to their first home defeat of the season

Angelo Ogbonna's powerful header earned West Ham all three points to move them up to sixth and condemn Everton to their first home loss of the campaign. The visitors dominated the first half and had the ball in the net through Tomas Soucek, but the Czech was correctly flagged for offside.
ESPN

Moyes haunts Everton as Ogbonna sends West Ham sixth

Angelo Ogbonna's late header earned West Ham United a 1-0 win at Everton on Sunday and lifted them to sixth in the Premier League table. The visitors struggled to create clearcut chances at Goodison Park with Everton aiming to move into the top four with a draw on Merseyside, but Ogbonna's goal secured a vital three points for West Ham manager David Moyes against his former club.
The Independent

Liverpool humiliation joins Manchester United’s heaviest Premier League defeats

Manchester United have crashed to an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool to pile the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick at a shellshocked Old Trafford, with some home fans having already left before a miserable afternoon was made worse by the dismissal of half-time substitute Paul Pogba for a foul on Naby Keita.Here, the PA news agency charts eight other heavy losses United have suffered in the Premier League.Newcastle 5 Manchester United 0, October 20, 1996Philippe Albert’s stunning lob over Peter Schmeichel capped a thumping win as Kevin Keegan’s men gained some revenge having lost the...
BBC

Confirmed team news - Everton v West Ham

Everton make two changes to the side that drew 1-1 at Manchester United before the international break. Yerry Mina was in action for Colombia and only flew back to Merseyside on Friday so is on the bench, with Seamus Coleman coming in. Alex Iwobi replaced Anthony Gordon in the other change.
