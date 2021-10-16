WIAA Football Playoffs Matchups to be Announced Today

When: 4 and 6 p.m. Wednesday; TBA Thursday, if necessary. Records: North Forsyth is 27-3 overall and 17-1 in Region 6-7A; Mill Creek is 13-11 overall and 4-7 in Region 8-7A. What to know: North Forsyth was utterly dominant during the regular season, winning 23 straight games at one point. The Raiders’ 5-4 loss to Buford on Sept. 27 ended that streak, while a 3-1 loss to Lambert on Saturday marked North’s third loss all season. The Raiders outscored their opponents 258-58 through 30 games. Senior Olivia Tyson has been fantastic in the circle, while Abby Castleberry, Ali Jones, Lauren Fields, Alexis Monroe and Lexie Durban play sharp defense across the infield. Sophomore Taylor Pipkins and freshman Logan Currie have also added a big boost at the plate for North’s potent offense. North beat Mill Creek 10-2 earlier this season, pounding 11 hits, including a two-run homer by Olivia Tyson.

FORSYTH, GA ・ 13 DAYS AGO