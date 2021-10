There are many reports based on scientific research that talk about the long-term effects of climate change – such as rising greenhouse gases, temperatures and sea levels – by the year 2100. But then what? Climate projections beyond the year 2100 are not included in normal climate adaptation and environmental decision-making. A bit strange, because people born now won’t be in their 70s until the year 2100. What does the world look like for their children and grandchildren?

