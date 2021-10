This is a much better matchup for Gonzalez than Shakur Stevenson was, but it’s still not a great matchup for Gonzalez. I just don’t think he can beat Navarrete, but I’ve been wronger about things. The problem is that even when Navarrete gets hit, he takes it well, and he gives back more in return, using his long reach effectively and doing consistent damage throughout fights. Gonzalez is best when he’s able to pressure, and he’ll absolutely have to do that to win this fight or even have a chance. The problem then becomes that Navarrete is still a really good fighter in the pocket.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO