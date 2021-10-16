CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday Weather Xtreme: Perfect Fall Weather Ahead

By Bill Murray
alabamawx.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott and I are both on the road this weekend, so no video today or Sunday. But here is the latest on Alabama’s weather. FINALLY: Our much anticipated front is knifing through Central Alabama this morning. Northwesterly winds are gusting to 25 mph behind the front, and they should remain brisk...

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine, Milder Temps And Rain Before Pleasant Halloween Weekend

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sun, milder temperatures and rainfall will all make a return this week. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says most of Minnesota will be near or below freezing overnight Monday, with the Twin Cities around 37 degrees. Rain will continue to fall along the I-90 corridor before tapering off before midnight. The metro’s high Monday will be in the mid-50s, with much of northern Minnesota in the high-40s. The sun will shine for much of Monday and Tuesday, before a storm system creeps in from the northwest corner of the state beginning around midnight Wednesday. (credit: CBS) Most of the state will get rain, with Wednesday morning’s commute in the metro shaping up to be a soggy one. The most widespread rainfall will occur between lunchtime and dinnertime. The system — which is not expected to bring severe weather — will linger until early Thursday morning, leaving many areas with about an inch or more of precipitation. Friday will be breezy and mild, ushering in a dry, pleasant and mostly-sunny Halloween weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
A Cirrusy Sunday

Gorgeous cirrus clouds are painting a beautiful sky across much of Alabama on this late October Sunday. The lower levels are dry, but there is a big slug of moisture over southeastern Lousiana. And with very strong winds aloft out of the southwest across the region, that moisture is being blown into beautiful ice crystal clouds that have been overspreading our state. Those cirrus clouds have given the day a real fall feel with filtered sunshine.
ENVIRONMENT
Sunday Weather Xtreme: A Nice Sunday

Saturday was an absolutely perfect day across Alabama. With bright blue skies as a gorgeous backdrop, highs yesterday included 78F at Tuscaloosa and Montgomery, 76F at Anniston, and 75F at Birmingham, and Auburn. Today will be a warmer day, with highs between 79-83F. Skies will be partly cloudy with winds becoming gusty out of the southeast by late afternoon. Tonight will feature a breezy southeasterly wind with milder lows in the lower 60s ahead of our next storm system.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland weather: Rainy week ahead, high temperatures to stick in the 60s and 70s, forecasters say

The Baltimore area should brace for a few rounds of rain this week, forecasters said, with storms beginning Monday night. Much of the day Monday is poised to be “rather pleasant,” according to a forecast from the National Weather Service, with temperatures in the 70s despite cloudy conditions. But by the evening, an approaching cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms, which could stick ...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Fire Danger Ahead Of Next Storm System

DENVER(CBS)- Colorado has another storm system moving in on Tuesday that will bring in strong wind, mountain snow and a chance of rain for Denver and eastern parts of the state late in the day on Tuesday. Credit CBS4 Ahead of this system winds will be increasing during the day on Monday. Credit CBS4 Winds across Denver and part of southeastern Colorado may gust up to 35 mph. With dry conditions already in place and not expected to rise until Tuesday, the threat of fire will rise to start the week. Credit CBS4 There is a Fire Weather Watch in place for the Denver metro area thru Monday afternoon. Credit CBS4 The Fire Weather Watch also includes much of southeastern Colorado as well. Credit CBS4 The Tuesday thru Wednesday blast of moisture may produce several inches of snow in the mountains. Credit CBS4 Especially, west facing slopes where some spots may see at least 4 to 8 inches of snow by mid-week.  
COLORADO STATE
LIFE THREATENING SITUATION IN CHESTER, IL

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN ST LOUIS HAS ISSUED A. SOUTHEASTERN RANDOLPH COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS…. * AT 914 PM CDT, A CONFIRMED LARGE AND DESTRUCTIVE TORNADO WAS. OBSERVED OVER CHESTER, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. TORNADO EMERGENCY FOR CHESTER!. THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS.
ENVIRONMENT

